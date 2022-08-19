Usyk vs. Joshua 2: Money Kicks' possible payout in pro-boxing debut 

YouTube influencer Rashed Belhasa a.k.a. 'Money Kicks' is set to make his professional boxing debut against Kyrie Paevie on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2. Belhasa, a billionaire's son, gained notoriety by showcasing his lavish lifestyle on the social media platform.

Interestingly, he was supposed to take on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout earlier this year but the match fell through. If the matchup would've happened, the influencer was in line to bag an estimated $20 million as per Totalsportal. While Rashed Belhasa will certainly not end up making $20 million for his pro-boxing debut, he can definitely pocket at least a few million from the bout.

It is worth noting that Belhasa has fought twice before but none of them were professional bouts. His first fight came against Anas Elshayib at the Coco-Cola Arena in Dubai last July. The bout seemed very unusual as both fighters looked uncomfortable inside the ring. However, Belhasa managed to get the better of his opponent on the scorecards and won the bout via decision.

Watch Money Kicks vs. Anas Elshayib below:

In his second bout in October of the same year, Belhasa took on another social media influencer, Ajmal Khan. In the fight, he repeatedly tried to knock out his opponent via an overhand right and eventually succeeded, winning the bout via KO.

Can 'Money Kicks' win his pro-boxing debut?

Rashed Belhasa's pro-boxing debut will be against Kyle Paevie on August 20. 'Money Kicks' is keen to leave a mark inside the squared circle.

Moreover, from the looks of it, it seems like his opponent has been handpicked and is expected to lose. Despite it being his first professional appearance, Rashed Belhasa will walk into the fight as the favorite as Paevie is 0-3 as a pro-boxer and has failed to impress so far.

It is safe to say that if the fight goes the distance, Belhasa will most certainly be given the nod. That said, he will want to win his first professional fight in a more comprehensive manner.

