Who will 'Money Kicks' fight in the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II?

Influencer 'Money Kicks' [Rashed Belhasa] will face Kyrie Paevie on the undercard of Oleksander Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua II. The fight will take place on August 20 in Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Superdome.

Money Kicks is a YouTuber who gained notoriety by showcasing his wealth. The Emirati son of a billionaire often shares footage of his extensive sneaker, car and jewelry collection on his YouTube channel. The influencer has also had several celebrity guests at his mansion, including Anthony Joshua.

Belhasa has fought several times before in influencer boxing bouts. In his first bout, he fought against Anas Al Shayab at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Belhasa won the bout via decision. It was a bizarre contest wherein Al Shayab looked several inches shorter than his opponent. Al Shayab would also repeatedly taunt his opponent despite losing the fight.

In his second fight, Belhasa knocked out another social media influencer. Ajmal Khan, a Dubai-based travel blogger, was the opponent on that occasion. The fight showed Belhasa repeatedly throwing an overhand right and trying to KO his opponent.

Speaking about his fight on the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksander Usyk II undercard, Money Kicks said:

“Finally announcing my Professional Debut 20 August in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Extremely proud to be featuring on Joshua v Usyk card. Put in months of hardwork and hope to make my country proud on 20 August and fly the flag high for all the Emiratis & Arabs around the world. Big thanks to my team and everyone involved! It's go time.”

His bout on the Anthony Joshua undercard will be against Kyle Paevie. Paevie is 0-3 as a boxer and has had two stoppage defeats. Little footage exists of his career, but there are some highlights of his fights on YouTube. Paevie appears to keep his hands low and seems defensively vulnerable.

Money Kicks vs. Kyle Paevie prediction

Entering the bout, Money Kicks will be making his professional debut. Belhasa’s previous bouts were not conducted as professional outings, so he will be keen to make a mark.

Belhasa, despite only being an amateur until now, will be the favorite. Paevie has clearly been handpicked as an opponent and given his record, is expected to lose. He has failed to impress in his three boxing bouts so far.

If the fight goes the distance, it is likely that Belhasa will be given the nod.

