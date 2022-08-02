Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2: YouTuber MoneyKicks is set to make his pro-debut in the undercard

Popular Dubai-based YouTuber MoneyKicks (legal name: Rashed Belhasa) is set to make his professional boxing debut soon. The 20 year old has an audience of over 3 million subscribers on YouTube and will lace up the gloves on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 undercard.

IntuBoxing @IntuBoxing ANNOUNCED:



MoneyKicks was supposed to fight Floyd Mayweather earlier this year in Dubai but talks collapsed🥊



#Boxing #UsykJoshua2 #Moneykicks ANNOUNCED: @MoneyKicks1 will make his PROFESSIONAL DEBUT on the Oleksandr @usykaa and @anthonyjoshua MoneyKicks was supposed to fight Floyd Mayweather earlier this year in Dubai but talks collapsed🥊 🚨 ANNOUNCED: @MoneyKicks1 will make his PROFESSIONAL DEBUT on the Oleksandr @usykaa and @anthonyjoshuaMoneyKicks was supposed to fight Floyd Mayweather earlier this year in Dubai but talks collapsed🥊#Boxing #UsykJoshua2 #Moneykicks https://t.co/aBpyJjPKCf

The YouTuber, who is popular for showing off his wealth and cars in his videos, was set to take on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match earlier this year. The fight was scheduled to take place atop the Burj Al Arab in Dubai on February 20. The fight talks came to an abrupt end in February.

However, MoneyKicks was positive that he would be fighting professionally this year. He is now set to take on Kyle Paevie on August 20 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Belhasa’s next opponent, Kyle Paevie, hails from the United Kingdom. ‘Pav’ debuted in November 2021 and has fought three times up to this point. However, he has lost all three of those fights: two via knockout and one via decision.

His opponent, MoneyKicks, has an amateur record of 2-0 and won one of those fights via a knockout. Belhasa announced the fight on his social media on August 1.

“Extremely proud to be featuring on Joshua v Usyk card. Put in months of hard work and hope to make my country proud on 20th August and fly the flag high for all the Emiratis & Arabs around the world. Big thanks to my team and everyone involved! Its go time.”

Who is Rashed 'MoneyKicks' Belhasa?

Rashed Belhasa is the son of Said Ahmed Belhasa, a very successful billionaire who heads the Belhasa Group of Companies. The group is branched across various sectors such as energy, transportation, trading, real estate, advertising, technology, education, etc.

His son found fame at a young age through his YouTube channel. Popular content from his page sees him leading a lavish lifestyle. The 20 year old shows his followers expensive watches, supercars, expensive sneakers, etc., via his videos, which frequently feature different stars of the combat sports world.

Belhasa ventured into boxing in 2021 when he took on opponent and fellow Dubai-based influencer Anas Alshyab in an amateur bout. He won the fight via a decision.

Watch the full fight between MoneyKicks and Anas Elyshayib below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far