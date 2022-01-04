Who is 'Money Kicks', Floyd Mayweather's rumored next opponent?

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s next exhibition bout is set to be contested on February 20. Social media influencer 'Money Kicks' a.k.a. Rashed Belhasa has been named as a possible opponent.

According to talkSPORT's online boxing editor Michael Benson, the fight will take place on the helipad at the top of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

It was previously reported that there will be a blockchain NFT integration for the event.

"Floyd Mayweather has stated that his next exhibition fight will take place on Feb 20th at the helipad on top of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, UAE. Opponent TBC, but Mayweather named YouTuber/social media star 'Money Kicks' as a possibility," posted Benson.

Belhasa currently holds a 2-0 win-loss record in his amateur boxing career and has fought at the ‘Social Knockout’ events staged in Dubai. He has over three million subscribers on his YouTube channel and over two million followers on Instagram.

The matchup will also be projected live in Augmented Reality onto the Burj Al Arab for spectators.

Belhasa turns 20 later this month and is one of the richest youths in the UAE. He is the son of international business tycoon Saif Ahmed Belhasa and makes money by sharing videos of his rich lifestyle on social media.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has featured in two other exhibition boxing bouts in the past

Floyd Mayweather is 50-0 in his illustrious professional boxing career. His professional journey ended in August 2017 with a TKO victory over mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor.

However, 'Money' returned to the ring in December 2018 to square off against kickboxing legend Tenshin Nasukawa in a special three-round exhibition contest. He knocked out his opponent in just two minutes and 20 seconds.

In June 2021, Mayweather fought YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul in an eight-round non-scored bout. The encounter went the distance and no winner was announced in the absence of judges.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda The eight-round exhibition match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul ends without a winner.



Floyd Mayweather dominated the fight, but there were no judges to issue a decision. The eight-round exhibition match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul ends without a winner.Floyd Mayweather dominated the fight, but there were no judges to issue a decision. https://t.co/MkGutmGZtH

Edited by Harvey Leonard