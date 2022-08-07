Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson full card results 

Vergil Ortiz Jr., the unbeaten knockout artist, took on Michael McKinson at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday. Ortiz Jr. looked to defend his WBO International Welterweight Title against his British opponent. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds and also served as the title eliminator for the WBA belt.

This meant that the winner of the bout would become the mandatory challenger for the WBA Welterweight Champion, Errol Spence Jr. The co-main event of the card was a 10-round flyweight title bout. Unified WBC and WBA Flyweight Champion Marlen Esparza took on former WBA Interim Flyweight Champion Eva Guzman.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson main card results

Vergil Ortiz Jr. def. Michael McKinson by TKO (R9 at 0:27)

Both Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Michael McKinson were unbeaten when they faced off on Saturday night. The first round saw both fighters' skills on display, the tough Mexican style of Ortiz Jr. versus the technical prowess of the Brit. The round was pretty evenly balanced. However, from the second round onwards, the Texan slowly took over.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. knocks down Michael McKinson with a perfectly placed body shot

He kept landing bigger, cleaner shots and relentlessly pressed the action. There was only so much McKinson's technical abilities could do when Ortiz Jr. charged him down and landed big shots. By the end of the ninth round, the American had worn his opponent down completely and stopped him with less than half a minute left in the round.

Marlen Esparza def. Eva Guzman by unanimous decision (98-92, 98-92, 99-91)

Marlen Esparza retains her titles with a UD victory 🥇



Marlen Esparza retains her titles with a UD victory 🥇

Marlen Esparza got a tougher fight than she expected from former interim champion Eva Guzman. Guzman stood in the pocket and was willing to go toe-to-toe with the Unified Champion. However, Esparza's class set her apart from her opponent and she successfully defended her titles with a unanimous decision victory.

Blair Cobbs def. Maurice Hooker by unanimous decision (97-90, 97-90, 96-91)

Blair Cobbs bounces back and picks up the UD victory

Blaire Cobbs put on a dominant show against Maurice Hooker, dropping his opponent three times en route a unanimous decision victory. Following his loss to Alexis Rocha, Cobbs' decision to switch trainers seems to be paying off.

Bektemir Melikuziev def. Sladan Janjanin by TKO (R3 at 2:18)

After 3 Melikuziev knockdowns, the ref puts an end to this one

Bektemir Melikuziev was back to his dominant best with a thrilling performance against Sladan Janjanin on Saturday night. Melikuziev dropped his opponent three times in the third round to secure the win.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson undercard results

Floyd Schofield def. Rodrigo Guerrero by TKO (R6 at 0:10)

Alex Martin def. Henry Lundy by unanimous decision (98-91, 97-92, 97-92)

Carlos Nava def. Rodolfo Hernandez Montoya by TKO (R4 at 0:36)

Figo Ramirez Gonzalez def. Francisco Bonilla Zambrano by unanimous decision (39-36, 39-36, 39-36)

Rohan Polanco def. Dedrick Bell by TKO (body shot, R2 at 2:13)

