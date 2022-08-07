Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson time in 25 countries: USA, UK, Canada, Mexico, India, Japan, Srilanka, and more 

Vergil Ortiz Jr. will embrace boxing action in the next few hours, taking on an unbeaten prodigy in Michael McKinson at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. Having won all of his 18 professional fights via stoppages, Ortiz Jr. seems one win away from earning a shot at the welterweight world title.

His upcoming opponent holds a pro record of 22-0 and has more professional experience than Vergil Ortiz. However, McKinson has won only 2 of his 22 bouts via stoppages. Therefore, his knockout credentials aren’t much when compared to that of Vergil Ortiz Jr’s.

24-year-old Ortiz and 28-year-old McKinson are almost of the same height and have similar reach. While Ortiz is orthodox, McKinson is a southpaw. All these factors justify the DAZN main event as a well-matched competition.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson - Time and how to watch the fight live

The Golden Boy event will have 9 fights on the night, including the main event between Vergil Ortiz vs. Michael McKinson. The event will be available live on DAZN PPV in the USA, Canada, and 200 other countries all across the globe. The main card will begin at 9 PM ET, while the main event’s ring walk is expected to begin at 11 PM ET.

The following listing provides the local times for Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson in 25 different countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

USA - 9 PM, August 6

UK - 2 AM, August 7

Canada - 9 PM, August 6

Mexico - 8 PM, August 6

Argentina - 10 PM, August 6

Brazil - 10 PM, August 6

France - 3 AM, August 7

Ireland - 2 AM, August 7

Germany - 3 AM, August 7

Spain - 3 AM, August 7

Portugal - 2 AM, August 7

India - 6:30 AM, August 7

Pakistan - 6 AM, August 7

Japan - 10 AM, August 7

China - 9 AM, August 7

Bangladesh - 7 AM, August 7

Russia - 4 AM, August 7

Ukraine - 4 AM, August 7

South Korea - 10 AM, August 7

North Korea - 10 AM, August 7

Singapore - 9 AM, August 7

Sri Lanka - 6:30 AM, August 7

Hong Kong- 9 AM, August 7

Abu Dhabi - 5 AM, August 7

Qatar - 4 AM, August 7

