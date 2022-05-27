Video: Mike Tyson arm-wrestles 'The Game' while smoking a joint

Mike Tyson arm-wrestled American rapper 'The Game' while shooting the latest episode of his podcast Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson. 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' invited the rapper as his guest for an episode, and he sat alongside him smoking a joint when they decided to have an arm-wrestling match.

The 55-year-old first let 'The Game' try to exert all his energy and then slowly began to push his hand back. The rapper sensed this and could be heard saying:

"Ayo Mike, chill! It’s a tie, motherf***er!"

'The Game', whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, was on the podcast to promote his upcoming album Drillmatic. After his podcast episode with 'Iron' Mike, he took to his Instagram to announce that he had beaten Tyson. 'Game' was looking to flex his muscles since he had been hitting the gym lately.

Despite being 15 years older than the rapper, sitting awkwardly, and having a joint in his mouth, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' was very close to beating 'The Game'. After the podcast, Mike Tyson gave the rapper a pair of signed gloves and helped him promote his upcoming album on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Mike Tyson talked about the death of his late friends, rappers Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G.

'The Baddest Man on the Planet' rose to fame right around the time the names Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. were synonymous with the American Hip Hop scene. Shakur and Biggie were two of the biggest names in the industry who grew fond of watching 'Iron' Mike box. In an episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson asked Tyson about his relationship with 'Pac'.

During the conversation, 'Iron' Mike also spoke about how 'Pac' and 'Biggie' may have unknowingly manifested their lyrics, eventually suffering the same fate:

“When you manifest things sometimes they happen quicker than you expect. And you know, I am just it putting it this way. Him [Tupac Shakur] and Biggie, they really rapped about destroying themselves and dying and this is just what happens when you do that.”

Watch the entire podcast episode below:

Tupac and Tyson grew very close and the rapper accompanied him to many of his fights during his ring entrances. In fact, it was on the way back from one of 'Iron' Mike's fights that the legendary rapper was shot and killed. 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' always talks with love and respect every time he mentions 'Pac', so fans love getting to know about their unique relationship.

