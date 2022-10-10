VIDEO: Mike Tyson knocks out Riddick Bowe in a fantasy video simulation game

Mike Tyson is considered to be one of the best heavyweights to have ever entered the boxing ring. While 'Iron' Mike took on almost every challenger there was during his time, a matchup against Riddick Bowe never took place.

Since the fight between the two never came to fruition, there has always been a constant debate about who would've won if Tyson and Bowe fought. However, a fantasy simulation game might have provided the answer.

A video posted on Boxing Fight Simulations' YouTube channel gave an insight into how a potential matchup between Mike Tyson and Riddick Bowe would've gone. Interestingly, the simulation turned out to be closer than fans would've thought.

However, Tyson was eventually able to knock out Bowe with a vicious uppercut in the tenth round of the fight.

Watch the video below:

Tyson and Bowe were two of the biggest names in the heavyweight division during the 1990s. Interestingly, they never showed a desire to fight each other as well because 'Iron' Mike was friends with 'Big Daddy'. The two grew up together in Brownsville, Brooklyn, and shared a lot in common.

Mike Tyson vs. Lennox Lewis: The biggest heavyweight matchup ever

'Iron' Mike took on Lennox Lewis in 2002 and the bout proved to be the biggest fight of the time. Moreover, it remains the biggest heavyweight matchup till date. While the two squared off in 2002, their fight was supposed to take place in 1996.

In '96, Lennox Lewis was paid $4 million to step-aside and allow Tyson to fight Bruce Seldon. When the two eventually fought six years later, as one would assume, the fight was a massive financial success. The event sold a total of 1.95 million PPVs, becoming the highest grossing boxing event ever, generating $112 million from the same.

As far as the fight goes, Lewis was dominant throughout the fight before knocking Tyson out in the eighth round of the fight. Tyson was past his prime at that point.

While Mike Tyson vs. Lennox Lewis was surpassed by Floyd Mayweather vs. Oscar De La Hoya in 2007 in terms of PPV sales, it still is the highest grossing heavyweight bout ever.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far