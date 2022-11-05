VIDEO: Tommy and Tyson Fury's father held back by security in heated exchange with son's former opponent

Tommy and Tyson Fury's father John Fury was recently involved in a heated exchange and had to be held back by security at the recently held press-conference for Floyd Mayweather's upcoming exhibition bout against Deji.

Tommy Fury is set to be on the undercard of the event and will go up against Paul Bamba. Also on the card will be Fury's former opponent Anthony Taylor. Things got heated pretty quickly between Taylor and the father of 'TNT' who took issue with 'Pretty Boy' who kept on interrupting everybody.

John Fury was quick to lash out at Anthony Taylor and suggested that he'd knock him out if he didn't stay quiet. Things only went on to escalate from there as both men took off their jackets and looked ready to throw hands. However, security stepped in and calmed things down.

Interestingly, as John Fury was held back by security, Anthony Taylor continued with his attention-seeking efforts at the press-conference.

Watch the video of their heated exchange below:

John Fury once insulted Tyson Fury's former opponent Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury's father John Fury is not known to hold back his feelings towards anyone. The former pro-boxer even barraged Deontay Wilder with insults leading up to his son's trilogy bout against 'The Bronze Bomber'.

'The Gypsy King' and Deontay Wilder had one of the most intense rivalries the sport has ever seen. The two were always at each other's nerves and there was a constant back and forth up until their trilogy bout last October.

Interestingly, while Tyson Fury was always in his A-game when it came to trash talking against Deontay Wilder, so was his father. During an interview with iFL TV in the build-up to Fury vs. Wilder III, John Fury went on an explosive rant directed at 'The Bronze Bomber' and called him a one-trick pony amongst many things. He said:

"We’re training hard, we’re training to move mountains and you’re just a bump in the road my friend. You’re getting it you dosser. You’re a bum, and a horrible bum at that. You’re a one-trick pony with them skinny legs underneath you, he’s gonna hit you that hard on the chin, he’ll break them two chicken legs with one shot on your chin and you will never box again, guaranteed.”

Watch the interview below:

