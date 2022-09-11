VIDEO: When Logan Paul threw the 'world's best party' and filmed everything

Logan Paul has done some really wild things during his regular content-uploading days. 'The Maverick' once threw a self-proclaimed "world's best party" and posted the entire thing on YouTube.

Back in 2019, Paul wanted to throw a massive party at his house. As one would imagine, in an attempt to stand out from normal parties, he did something different. 'The Maverick' turned his backyard into a beach by shipping in 50,000 lbs of sand. Apart from this, he also brought in cabanas, a tiki bar, and a mechanical shark amongst other things.

While the party turned out to be great, it also cost Logan Paul a lot of money. Towards the end of the video, he revealed that the cost was more than what they had planned. While suggesting that there wasn't any reason to throw the party, he said:

"That's more than what we planned for, $75,000 party. No sponsors, no reason but you know what sometimes life is about experiences."

Logan Paul confirms his return to the boxing ring

'The Maverick' has confirmed that he will return to the boxing ring in January 2023. It is worth noting that Paul has not fought since his exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather, which took place in June 2021.

Interestingly, his return to the ring will come on the same card as his former rival and now business partner, KSI. The Brit was recently in action and following his fight, 'The Nightmare' hinted at a Prime Squad card in January that will include JiDion and Paul.

While no confirmation was given at the time, Logan Paul has now seemingly confirmed his return. During a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, 'The Problem Child' asked his older brother about the possibility of fighting on the same card as KSI. 'The Maverick' replied by saying:

"I have answers for you that you wanna know, but it's kinda serious. It's true, I think I'll be making a return to the ring in January, on the same card as your arch nemesis and my best friend and business partner, KSI."

