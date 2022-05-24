×
Watch: Conor Benn looks explosive ahead of next fight announcement

Conor Benn in Manchester celebrating win
Luke Beirne
Modified May 24, 2022 10:17 PM IST
Conor Benn has been in fine form lately. Before stopping Chris van Heerden in the second round of their fight last month in Manchester, he knocked Chris Algieri out in Liverpool last December and outpointed Adrián Granados in Leeds three months prior.

Benn has certainly been making waves on the British domestic scene in recent years. However, many considered him to be something of an industry-plant, riding on the tails of his father, legendary boxer Nigel Benn.

This year, the younger Benn proved his naysayers wrong.

Today, Boxing Social posted a video of Conor Benn working with trainer Tony Simms to prepare for his next bout. The fight, which has not yet been announced, is expected to be his highest-profile matchup so far. Benn has said that he wants a title fight by the end of the year.

In the video, Benn's speed and power are on full display. He begins by working jabs and then launches into combinations of sharp hooks. He then steps into counterpunches off slips. Nearly always punctuated with a roll, the combinations are tight and well-placed.

Check out Conor Benn working the pads here:

youtube-cover

Who will Conor Benn fight next?

Benn's most recent opponent appeared outmatched in the ring. Chris van Heerden is a former IBO Champion and an experienced fighter, but he was unable to find a comfortable rhythm with 'The Destroyer'. Like his father before him, Benn pushed forward and exploited openings with thundering hooks before finding his way to an explosive finish.

Benn has expressed a desire to fight a tougher opponent in his next bout. As he fights in the welterweight division, many have proposed fighters such as Errol Spence Jr., Jaron Ennis, Terence Crawford and David Avanesyan as potential opponents. It seems unlikely that Benn will step in with any of the top-level fighters yet and Avanesyan is, unfortunately, high-risk and low-reward.

Instead, boxers such as Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman are likely matchups. Thurman, who is still an active boxer, is a former Unified Champion. He has shared the ring with a lot of good fighters in the division, including Manny Pacquiao, Shawn Porter, and Danny Garcia. As a result, he would be a good test for the upcoming contender.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
