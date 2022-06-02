Watch: Daniel Roman's effective use of uppercut ahead of Fulton bout

Daniel Roman will challenge Stephen Fulton for his world titles this Saturday, June 4. Fulton is the current undisputed champion of the super bantamweight division. The fight is one of three major cards this weekend, with the others being George Kambosos Jr. vs Devin Haney and Kenishi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina.

In the lead-up to the bout, PBC posted a clip of Daniel Roman's effective use of the uppercut in his win over Ricardo Espinoza Franco last May. In the fight, Roman learned that Franco often led with his chin and began to throw uppercuts heavily in the fourth round. The punch allowed him to control the rhythm of much of the fight.

Franco, of Mexico, has a record of 26-4-0. Following his fight with Roman, he fought Jose Nunez Lopez in Guasave, Mexico, and knocked him out in the first round. His only other loss in his past 18 fights was to John Riel Casimero, who later became the WBO Bantamweight Champion.

Who is Daniel Roman?

Daniel 'Danny" Roman fights out of Inglewood, California. He made his professional debut in 2010 against Christian Cruz. By the end of 2015, he had 20 fights, including bouts with Eric Ruiz and Christopher Martin, both of whom he beat.

Roman challenged Shun Kubo for the WBA (Regular) Super Bantamweight Title in Kyoto, Japan, in 2017. He won via ninth-round stoppage. After three successful defenses, he challenged TJ Doheny for his IBF title. Roman won via majority decision and claimed a unified title.

In his first subsequent defense, however, the American fighter lost the titles to Murodjon Akhmadaliev. Akhmadaliev will defend his titles against Ronny Rios later this month. Since losing the belts, Roman has been in the ring twice, winning both fights by unanimous decision.

Daniel Roman will attempt to reclaim a world title this weekend when he steps into the ring with Stephen Fulton. Fulton is yet to be beaten by anyone. Though his fight with Brandon Figueroa in 2021 was a close contest that ended with a controversial decision.

Check out the highlights of Daniel Roman vs Ricardo Espinoza Franco here:

