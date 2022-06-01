Stephen Fulton vs. Daniel Roman: Preview and Prediction

Stephen Fulton, the Unified Super Bantamweight Champion, will defend his titles against Daniel Roman, a former multi-belt champion of the same division, this weekend. It is one of three major boxing cards on the night.

On Saturday, June 4, Fulton and Roman will fight in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The card will also feature a title fight between David Morrell and Kalvin Henderson at super middleweight.

The fight will be broadcast live on Showtime. Tickets can be bought in advance or at the door and range between $25 and $200.

Stephen Fulton vs. Daniel Roman: Preview

Stephen Fulton is the number-one ranked fighter in his division by all major independent ranking bodies. His record currently stands at 20-0, with his most recent win coming over Brandon Figueroa in November 2021. He won his first world title against Paulus Ambunda in 2019.

Daniel Roman has a record of 29-3-1. He formerly held the IBF and WBA titles in the division, though he lost them to Murodjon Akhmadaliev in 2020. It was his first defense of the IBF belt, which he won from TJ Doheny the previous year.

Roman sees the fight with Fulton as his shot at redemption. When asked about his gameplan for Saturday, he told Boxing Junkie:

"I can make adjustments during the fight, putting on pressure, staying in the pocket, anything that works to my benefit. It’s going to come down to who makes the right adjustments that night."

Check out the highlights of Roman vs. Akhmadaliev here:

Fulton's fight with Figueroa in 2021 was a fight of the year candidate. It ended with a controversial decision after twelve hard rounds, which saw Figueroa outpunch and outland the champion.

Stephen Fulton vs. Daniel Roman: Prediction

Stephen Fulton is a betting favorite in the upcoming fight. Roman is more experienced but Fulton has proven himself in tough contests, such as last year's battle with Figueroa. Though the result was contested by some, there was no contesting the capabilities of either man in the ring.

Check out the highlights of Fulton vs. Figueroa here:

In order to dethrone Fulton, Roman will need to put on a very dominant display or put his opponent on the canvas. Fulton, meanwhile, will be seeking redemption of his own after his last bout left a slight blemish on his unbeaten record.

The fight will not be an easy contest, but Fulton is likely to outbox his opponent and win a fairly decisive victory.

Prediction: Fulton by decision.

