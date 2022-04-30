Watch: Eddie Hearn FaceTimes cruiserweight Cheavon Clarke to joke about proposed Jake Paul match-up 

Eddie Hearn recently facetimed Cheavon Clarke after Jake Paul agreed to fight the former Olympian in boxing.

Paul and Hearn recently sat down for a face-to-face. 'The Problem Child' claimed he'd beat any of Hearn's fighters who have experience of less than 10 fights. The promoter asked if the YouTuber turned boxer is ready to take on Olympian Cheavon Clarke:

"He's finally said that he will fight any of my fighters under 10-0. I've said earlier, we have an Olympian [Cheavon] Clark, he's 1-0, cruiserweight. I've got 100 guys."

When asked by host Ariel Helwani if he would accept the challenge, Paul replied in the affirmative.

Watch Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul's face-to-face interview:

Hearn later FaceTimed Clarke and asked the boxer if he's ready for a clash against 'The Problem Child'. The Jamaica-born Brit replied by saying that he was born ready.

Hearn went on to explain that he is looking for a potential date of May 21 at the O2 Arena. He added that he would check with Paul to see if 'The Problem Child' is a man of his word and would fight a genuine Olympic-level boxer:

"Mate, I hope you're ready. He was like any fighter under 10 fights, who you've got at cruiserweight? Chev Clark... I think it's good for your profile. Also, I am glad you'd take the fight, because I was worried you wouldn't... I'll see if he's ready for May 21 at the O2."

Jake Paul has been actively looking for an opponent recently

Paul currently has an undefeated professional record of 5-0. He earned a vicious knockout in his last fight against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. 'The Problem Child' earned a decision win in their first fight.

A bout between Paul and Tommy Fury was teased for a while. While that didn't materialize, it seems like he finally has an opponent to fight.

If a fight between Paul and Cheavon Clarke is made next, it will be the first time that the 25-year-old Cleveland native will be facing a genuine boxer inside the ring.

