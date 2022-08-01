Watch: Floyd Mayweather and Allen Iverson surprisingly bump into each other 

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather recently bumped into NBA legend and Hall of Famer Allen Iverson. 'The Answer' played in the NBA for 14 seasons and is a one-time NBA MVP and an 11-time NBA All-Star.

Both Mayweather and Allen Iverson were present at the National Sports Collectors Convention where they bumped into each other. The event is held annually in the USA, where collectors and dealers from across the country meet up to showcase and trade sports-related memorabilia.

Watch the video of Mayweather and Allen Iverson meeting up below:

Floyd Mayweather is considered to be one of the most influential boxers to have ever graced the ring. He transcended the sport in a big way after starting to promote his own shows and showcasing how one can leverage their talent to earn stupendous amounts of money.

Similar to what 'Money' did in boxing, Allen Iverson has been one of the most influential basketball players in the NBA. Moreover, he is considered to be one of the best scorers in the game as well.

Who is Floyd Mayweather fighting next?

Mayweather is currently set to take on Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition bout in September this year. This will also mark his fourth exhibition bout since hanging up his gloves in 2017.

Mikuru Asakura is a big star in Japanese MMA and is currently signed to the Rizin. The 29-year-old stands at about 5'9" and has a 1.5 inch advantage over 'Money'.

While the rules of the exhibition haven't been revealed as of now, Mikuru Asakura has vowed to become the first man to beat Mayweather. Interestingly, this is not the first time 'Money' will be taking on someone from the Rizin MMA promotion. His first exhibition bout was against a Japanese MMA star as well in 2018 when he took on Tenshin Nasukawa.

