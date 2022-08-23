Watch: Floyd Mayweather shows skating skills ahead of his return against Mikuru Asakura

Floyd Mayweather needs no introduction when it comes to his boxing skills. However, his skills as a skater are relatively lesser known.

'Money' is fond of roller skating and often takes time out of his schedule to go to his Skate Rock City, a skating rink that he owns in Las Vegas.

In a recently posted Twitter video by Daily Loud, Mayweather can be seen showcasing his impressive skating skills.

Mayweather is currently set to take on Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition bout in September later this year in Japan. This will be his second exhibition fight in the country and his fourth overall since retiring from the sport back in 2017.

Mikura Asakura is a Japanese mixed martial artist who fights under the RIZIN MMA promotion of Japan. He is considered to be one of the biggest stars in the country.

The Japanese mixed martial artist isn't expected to trouble Floyd Mayweather inside the squared circle. However, it will be interesting to see how the exhibition bout plays out come fight night.

Jake Paul eyes up a professional bout against Floyd Mayweather

Jake Paul recently called out Mayweather yet again while further expressing his desire to take on 'TBE'. Interestingly, there's even some bad blood between the two which started in the build-up to Logan Paul's exhibition bout against 'Money'.

'TBE' has no intention of fighting Paul inside the squared circle. However, 'The Problem Child' called him out yet again during an episode of his new weekly sports show, BS with Jake Paul. He paid his respects to Mayweather while also suggesting that the boxing legend was scared to fight him.

He stated:

“Floyd Mayweather, we respect you bro. I took your hat but if you ask anyone in my camp, I always talk about how awesome you are and how legendary you are, so we respect Floyd on this side of things. And I know you are scared to fight me as real professional bout, I know you're scared to fight me as a real professional bout.”

