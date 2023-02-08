Floyd Mayweather was spotted at record label Interscope’s pre-Grammy awards party on Saturday at the Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace in Los Angeles.

Renowned music star Usher was hosting the star-studded affair, with guests like Paul McCartney, Chris Brown, Teyana Taylor, Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine all in attendance. The party was also to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Dr. Dre’s iconic album ‘The Chronic’ which was initially released in 1993.

Founded in 1979 by Ian ‘Flipper’ Ross, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace was a legendary hot spot in LA, refurbished in 2022 as a new venture from Liberty Ross and Kevin Wall in partnership with Usher.

Floyd Mayweather at Interscope's Pre-Grammy party. (Image credits: Christopher Polk)

Mayweather was pictured enjoying the skating rink, as usual. The former pro boxer is a regular in Las Vegas’s many skating rinks. The party turned the Hollywood palladium into a 4700 sq. foot skating rink, live DJs and a custom-built traditional skate hut with lockers and skate rentals. ‘TBE’ was seen circling around the rink.

Check out the full video below:

Floyd Mayweather in attendance to see Lebron James make NBA History

Floyd Mayweather was court-side at the Crypto Arena on Tuesday to see LeBron James surpass the all-time points record in the NBA set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James achieved the feat in only three-quarters of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder to establish himself as the top scorer in NBA history. Although the Los Angeles Lakers lost the game 133-130, the basketball icon scored 38 points in the game.

The game was paused temporarily for 10 minutes as the 38-year-old took a moment to celebrate the achievement and take pictures with his family. Floyd Mayweather was also seen congratulating the Lakers legend on his historic achievement.

Numerous celebrities such as Bad Bunny, Jay Z, Usher and actor Denzel Washington were in attendance to see LeBron James create a new record for points scored in the league, while former record holder Kareem also applauded the Ohio-born athlete.

Check out the full video below:

