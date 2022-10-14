Floyd Mayweather next fight:- Opponent, date, venue and PPV details

Floyd Mayweather is set to return to the boxing ring next month for an exhibition bout. 'Money' will take on British YouTuber Deji on November 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE.

It was recently announced that the event will be broadcast live via DAZN PPV. However, it is worth noting that the PPV price has not been revealed as yet, and fans can expect the same to be announced in the coming days.

The bout will be Floyd Mayweather's third exhibition bout of the year. Having already fought the likes of Don Moore and Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura earlier this year, 'Money' will look to make light work of Deji as well.

On the flip side, the exhibition presents itself as an opportunity of a lifetime for Deji. The Brit was on a three-fight losing streak before winning his maiden pro-boxing bout in August this year against fellow YouTuber Fousey. Deji isn't expected to give Mayweather any sort of competition inside the ring. However, potentially going the distance against 'Money' will also be a massive achievement for the Brit.

Floyd Mayweather talks about his exhibition against Deji

During a recently held press conference, Mayweather spoke about choosing to fight the Brit YouTuber. Interestingly, 'Money' claims that he had no idea who 'ComedyShortsGamer' was before this and that his team had brought up the idea.

Speaking about the same, Floyd Mayweather once again insisted that it was his team's decision. He said:

"It's really not me, it's my team. It's communication, I've got good communication with my team, like I just spoke about, when I first got up here, it's a lot of people that's behind the scenes that don't get the credit."

Further in the press conference, Mayweather also spoke about Deji's massive following. While suggesting that the Brit would bring a lot of excitement to the event with him, 'Money' said:

"He has a huge following. I got a huge following and it's all about excitement. So, I'm pretty sure he's going to bring excitement, I'm going to bring excitement, so it's pretty cool for the UAE, at least I think so."

Watch the full Mayweather vs. Deji press conference below:

Poll : 0 votes