Watch: Hasim Rahman Jr.'s final mitt work before the cancellation of the Jake Paul fight 

Hasim Rahman Jr.'s final mitt work before the cancellation of the fight against Jake Paul has been released.

The pair were set to fight on August 6 at Madison Square Garden. 'The Problem Child' looked to take on his first professional boxer and prove the naysayers wrong. However, a week before the fight, Paul pulled the plug on the fight after claiming Rahman Jr. pulled out of the fight.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Yet again my opponents has pulled out of the fight… (1/2) Yet again my opponents has pulled out of the fight… (1/2) https://t.co/7ADOku3glx

'Gold Blooded', on the other hand, stated that he did not pull out of the fight and was still looking to face Paul and that it was the YouTuber-turned-boxer that got scared and decided to call off the fight. Amidst all the controversy surrounding the fight, Thaboxingvoice released Rahman Jr.'s final mitt work video before the fight was canceled. In the video, the heavyweight can be seen working mainly on jabs.

His trainer countered once in a while and Rahman Jr. would cover up and try to block the punches.

Watch the video below:

Hasim Rahman Jr. is still willing to fight Jake Paul

Hasim Rahman Jr. has revealed that he is still willing to fight Paul. He also revealed the 'real' reason why the fight got canceled in a virtual press conference that he held after 'The Problem Child' made his announcement regarding the fight.

In a series of videos he uploaded to Twitter, Rahman Jr. said:

“My team's a hundred percent, still wanted to fight, still ready, willing and able to knock out... Paul on August 6th. So ya'll blame your boy Jake Paul for this fight not happening. Ain't had nothing to do with me, or my team, we let them know what the real was and Jake Paul's scared to make the fight."

Paul has labelled both Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. as opponents that 'fumbled' the biggest paydays of their life. Rahman Jr., on the other hand, kept reiterating that 'The Problem Child' will get 'exposed' for what he does in due time.

Fans do not know who to believe amidst this controversy.

Watch the video Rahman Jr. uploaded below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far