Create

Watch- Jake Paul and Tommy Fury get into an altercation during their face-off in London

By Pranav Pandey
Modified Jan 29, 2023 05:32 AM IST
Boxing in London - Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde
Boxing in London- Tommy Fury(left) and Jake Paul(right) being separated by the security personnel. [Image via Getty]

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury got into an altercation during the face-off of their upcoming boxing bout in London.

During their London showdown, Paul and Tommy Fury engaged in a brawl. Paul and Fury officially announced their fight for February 26 in Saudi Arabia, and eventually convened to square off against each other in a much-anticipated fight ready to happen.

Paul and Fury have been rivals for years and have come close to ending their animosity twice before. However, the spectacle has yet to materialize. The British star has been forced to step down on both occasions, first due to a fractured rib, before being barred from traveling to the United States for their second ring clash in August last year.

The duo locked eyes before measuring each other up, with immense pressure on both men to produce a stunning triumph that may seismically wreck their rival's career. Paul and Fury have already clashed on two occasions, including their most recent altercation in Dubai.

𝑾𝑬𝑳𝑳 𝑻𝑯𝑨𝑻 𝑾𝑨𝑺 𝑬𝑿𝑷𝑳𝑶𝑺𝑰𝑽𝑬 👀Jake Paul and Tommy Fury meet in the middle of the ring 🥊@jakepaul 🆚 @TommytntFury. Who you got? 🤔#BeterbievYarde | BT Sport 1 #Boxing #FightNight #JakePaul #TommyFury #PaulFury https://t.co/mJCfmOhCs3

Jake Paul joins the Professional Fighters League to compete in MMA

Jake Paul has officially collaborated with prominent MMA promotion PFL to seek a career in mixed martial arts.

The 'Problem Child' is a professional boxer and social media sensation from the United States. He gained prominence on Vine before starring as Dirk Mann in the Disney Channel sitcom Bizaardvark for two seasons.

The YouTuber turned boxer will be the PFL's "chief of fighter advocacy," responsible for marketing the MMA product via social media. He will participate in the PFL's Super Fight pay-per-view (PPV) category. Paul will earn at least 50% of the money generated through PPV.

Paul is currently on the lookout for a suitable opponent. In that sequence, he stated that he is proposing to Nate Diaz a two-fight deal, one in the Professional Fighters' League (PFL) and one in the boxing ring.

Quick Links

Edited by micah.curtis85
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...