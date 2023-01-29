Jake Paul and Tommy Fury got into an altercation during the face-off of their upcoming boxing bout in London.

During their London showdown, Paul and Tommy Fury engaged in a brawl. Paul and Fury officially announced their fight for February 26 in Saudi Arabia, and eventually convened to square off against each other in a much-anticipated fight ready to happen.

Paul and Fury have been rivals for years and have come close to ending their animosity twice before. However, the spectacle has yet to materialize. The British star has been forced to step down on both occasions, first due to a fractured rib, before being barred from traveling to the United States for their second ring clash in August last year.

The duo locked eyes before measuring each other up, with immense pressure on both men to produce a stunning triumph that may seismically wreck their rival's career. Paul and Fury have already clashed on two occasions, including their most recent altercation in Dubai.

Jake Paul joins the Professional Fighters League to compete in MMA

Jake Paul has officially collaborated with prominent MMA promotion PFL to seek a career in mixed martial arts.

The 'Problem Child' is a professional boxer and social media sensation from the United States. He gained prominence on Vine before starring as Dirk Mann in the Disney Channel sitcom Bizaardvark for two seasons.

The YouTuber turned boxer will be the PFL's "chief of fighter advocacy," responsible for marketing the MMA product via social media. He will participate in the PFL's Super Fight pay-per-view (PPV) category. Paul will earn at least 50% of the money generated through PPV.

Paul is currently on the lookout for a suitable opponent. In that sequence, he stated that he is proposing to Nate Diaz a two-fight deal, one in the Professional Fighters' League (PFL) and one in the boxing ring.

