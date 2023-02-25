Jake Paul and Tommy Fury weigh-ins

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are set to enter the squared circle in Saudi Arabia on Sunday (February 26)

The highly anticipated grudge matchup has been years in the making. Moreover, as many would now, the fight was previously announced twice, however, it had to be canceled. But the third time seems to be the charm as the fight will go down later this weekend.

The weigh-ins for the event were recently held and both Paul and Fury successfully weighed-in at under 185lbs to make the fight official. 'TNT' stepped on the scales first and weighed in at 184.5lbs. On the flipside, 'The Problem Child' weighed-in lighter than his opponent and stepped on the scale at 183.6lbs.

Watch the Paul vs. Fury weigh-ins below:

Both fighters have had a lot to say in the build-up to this fight, however, with just under two days remaining for the fight, it will be interesting to see who walks out of the squared circle with his hand held high.

Jake Paul will be disappointed if he doesn't knock out Tommy Fury

'The Problem Child' has quickly gone on to become one of the most talked about fighters in the world of boxing ever since his first pro-fight back in 2020. While the majority of it is because he drew his massive fan following from social media into the sport, he has also shown considerable improvement in his fighting abilities as well.

With just six fights into his boxing career, Jake Paul has shown the ability to knock people out and is looking to do the same against Fury.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour podcast, Jake Paul revealed that he is aiming to get a finish against Fury. While suggesting that he would be disappointed if he fails to do so, 'The Problem Child' said:

"Yes. 100 per cent. This is a must knock-out fight for me, personally, because I know I can do it. I would just be letting myself down. I'm going to win the fight, but if I don't knock him out, yeah, I'll definitely be pissed off because I know I'm capable of it. I just have to execute the game plan... I know I'm going to get that done."

Watch the podcast below:

