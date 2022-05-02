Watch: Julio Cesar Chavez gives his prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol

Julio Cesar Chavez is widely regarded as the best Mexican fighter of all time. He boxed from 1980-2005 and retired with a record of 107-6-2. During his career, he stepped into the ring with people such as Oscar De La Hoya, Kostya Tszyu, Meldrick Taylor, Hector Camacho, Pernell Whitaker, and Roger Mayweather.

Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol will fight for Bivol's WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Title on May 7th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ESNews recently posted a video of Chavez entering the Valdez vs. Stevenson bout this weekend, where the legend made a prediction for the upcoming bout between Alvarez and Bivol. It is likely no surprise that Chavez, who has been involved in Alvarez's career, picked Canelo as the victor. He said that Canelo will knock Bivol out by the eighth round.

Julio Cesar Chavez's career

Julio Cesar Chavez holds the record for participation in the most title fights, the most successful title defenses, and the most title fight victories in history. Only Joe Louis won more defenses by knockout. By the end of his career, Chavez was a three-weight world champion and had won six world titles in total.

Chavez made his professional debut at the age of 17. He won his first world title at super featherweight after defeating Mario 'Azabache' Martínez in Los Angeles, California, in 1984. He won a lightweight world title in 1987 after defeating Edwin Rosario and then a light welterweight belt in 1989 after stopping Roger Mayweather.

Chavez was particularly renowned for his chin. He was stopped four times - two of which came after the year 2000 and two which came by way of Oscar De La Hoya. His first loss came at the hands of Frankie Randall in 1994, after 14 years in the game. The fight also saw Chavez knocked down for the first time in his career. Chavez avenged the loss four months later.

Julio Cesar Chavez's most well-known fights include his bouts with Meldrick Taylor and Oscar De La Hoya. In their first bout, De La Hoya was an undefeated two-division world champion. Chavez was going into his 100th ever fight with a record of 97-1-1.

