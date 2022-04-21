Watch: Katie Taylor's sharp combos ahead of Amanda Serrano fight

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will fight on April 30th in New York. The fight is considered one of the biggest women's boxing matches in history. Taylor holds the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF Lightweight Titles. Serrano is a seven-division world champion and the current Unified Featherweight Champion.

Serrano has a record of 42-1-1 with 30 knockouts. Taylor has a record of 20-0-0 with 6 knockouts. Serrano is a much more experienced professional boxer. However, Taylor began boxing as an amateur in 1998 and is an Olympic gold medalist. She is also a five time AIBA World Champion.

DAZN Boxing recently posted a clip on Twitter displaying Katie Taylor's furious combination punching.

Check out the clip below:

Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor has been credited with leading a rennaisance in women's boxing in Ireland and the United Kingdom following her Olympic gold medal victory in 2012. Amanda Serrano has maintained a presence in professional boxing for over a decade, fighting in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic.

As a result, both boxers have a prominent presence in the public eye.

Serrano's most recent fight was against Miriam Gutierrez in December 2021. She won the fight via unanimous decision, marking her 28th consecutive victory. Her only loss was to Frida Wallberg in 2012. Wallberg retired after suffering a brain injury during her next fight. Serrano has beaten a number of world champions, including Yamileth Mercado, Daniela Romina Bermúdez, and Yazmín Rivas.

Taylor's most recent fight was against Firuza Sharipova, also in December 2021. She won the fight via unanimous decision, marking her 20th consecutive victory. Taylor also fought Miriam Gutierrez in 2020, defeating her on the scorecards after ten rounds.

Taylor's closest fight was in 2019 against Delfine Persoon. Taylor won on the scorecards but the decision was highly controversial and was called "discraceful" by fellow Irish boxer Carl Frampton. In 2020, Taylor and Persoon had a rematch, which Taylor won decisively.

The fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor will be the main event on a card that also features a middleweight bout between Jessie Vargas and Liam Smith.

