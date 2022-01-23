Watch: KSI laughs hysterically as a fan tries to teach Logan Paul about NFTs at Walmart 

Logan Paul recently uploaded a hilarious video to his Twitter account with fellow YouTuber KSI. In the video, the two are standing at Walmart when they are approached by a fan. The fan tries to teach 'The Maverick' a thing or two about NFTs (non-fungible tokens), but Paul asks him to leave. Watching this, KSI bursts into laughter.

An NFT is data stored on a blockchain and is unique in nature. NFTs usually are digital files such as images, audio clips or videos.

You can watch the clip of the hilarious fan interaction below:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul don’t talk to me about NFTs don’t talk to me about NFTs https://t.co/moOiVYuwWd

Paul and KSI have recently joined hands for a business venture. On January 4, the duo launched a beverage company called 'Prime Hydration' and made an announcement for the same on Instagram.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Prime Hydration. We are officially business partners. We are no longer rivals. And we have created a hydration beverage called Prime to rival some of the biggest companies on earth - Pepsi, Coke, Gatorade," said Paul. "We are against literally all the big companies. Us, little guys and this is just not a YouTube thing," added KSI.

Seb @sebparkinson Logan Paul and KSI announced they’re going into business together to create a beverage company called Prime. Logan Paul and KSI announced they’re going into business together to create a beverage company called Prime. https://t.co/WfdTZ4v2Tq

Paul and KSI have shared the boxing ring on two occasions. The two first fought in an amateur boxing match at the Manchester Arena in August 2018. The fight ended in a majority draw.

Their second encounter took place in November 2019 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. This time, KSI got the better of 'The Maverick' and won the contest via split decision.

Logan Paul claims he has not been paid for his fight against Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul was expected to receive a hefty sum of $10 million for his exhibition bout against boxing royalty Floyd Mayweather. But 'The Maverick' claimed that he has not received the money from 'Pretty Boy' yet.

"The dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol. It’s been 6 months. But no worries Floyd Mayweather, KSI and I are going to make back the money you stole from me & more. January 4," wrote Logan Paul.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul



but no worries @Floydmayweather, Yeah because the dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol. It’s been 6 months.but no worries @Floydmayweather, @KSI and I are going to make back the money you stole from me & more. January 4 Yeah because the dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol. It’s been 6 months. but no worries @Floydmayweather, @KSI and I are going to make back the money you stole from me & more. January 4 https://t.co/0G8SZ960IM

Paul and Mayweather competed in an exhibition boxing contest in June 2021. Although Mayweather clearly got the better of 'The Maverick', no winners were announced for the fight due to the absence of judges. The event reportedly sold over 1 million pay-per-views.

