Watch: Logan Paul hesitates to back his brother Jake Paul in potential boxing clash against KSI

Logan Paul is set to find himself in a sticky situation in a potential clash between Jake Paul and KSI.'The Maverick' will eventually have to pick sides and he is seemingly not ready for it.

Paul has found a new friend in former rival KSI thanks to their business venture, Prime. On the flipside, it's his brother Jake Paul who has a long-running rivalry with the British YouTuber. While a boxing match between the two seems inevitable, 'The Maverick' has refused to pick the winner of the potential fight.

During a recent episode of Impaulsive, Logan Paul refused to participate in a debate about who would have their hand raised:

"I'm not participating in this."

KSI was in action this past weekend when he returned to the boxing ring after nearly three years. Making his return even more eventful, he took on two opponents on the same night.

Meanwhile, 'The Problem Child' is reportedly set to take on the toughest challenge of his boxing journey so far in the form Anderson Silva this October. That said, it remains to be seen as to when these two will cross paths inside the squared circle.

Logan Paul congratulates Deji on his first win in boxing

'The Maverick' recently praised Deji for finally securing his first win inside the boxing ring. 'ComedyShortsGamer' took on Fousey on the undercard of KSI vs. Swarmz and Pineda. Having lost all three of his previous bouts, the Brit didn't have many backing him to emerge with a win.

However, he put on an impressive performance to walk away with a TKO win. Following the emphatic victory, Logan Paul applauded Deji and congratulated him for his win by saying:

"Deji, KSI's younger brother, lost three fights in a row. You have JJ, KSI, who's winning everything, and then his younger brother, who's already the little brother loosing repeatedly, and last night, he comes in the ring, you could tell he worked his a** off, his mindset had switched, and he got his first W. I was very happy for Deji."

