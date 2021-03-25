Watch: Mike Tyson hilariously tries to sing Drake's 'Hotline Bling'

Mike Tyson is well renowned for his vicious knockout power, but from time to time, the legendary boxer lets the world in on some fine humour too.

During an interview on the famous Jimmy Fallon show, Mike Tyson was seen reacting to a meme about him. Soon the 54-year old rose from his seat and concocted his own version of pop artist Drake's 'Hotline Bling.'

Growing up in poverty on the streets of Brooklyn, New York, Mike Tyson was abandoned by his step-father at a very young age.

After getting arrested on multiple occasions for offences by the age of 13, Mike Tyson caught the attention of detention centre counsellor and former boxer Bobby Stewart for his incredible boxing prowess. Soon, on Stewart's recommendation, a 16-year old Tyson took refuge under boxing manager and trainer Cus D'Amato.

Over the years, Cus D'Amato and Mike Tyson developed a strong bond between themselves.

Under the tutelage of D'Amato, Mike Tyson emerged as a promising boxer by successively winning gold medals at the 1981 and 1982 Junior Olympic Games. After losing to Henry Tillman at the 1984 Summer Olympics, Mike Tyson quickly put his setback behind and entered the pros.

When did Mike Tyson go pro?

An 18-year-old Mike Tyson made his professional debut on March 6th, 1985, against Hector Mercedes.

Beating as many as 15 fighters in his first year as a pro, Mike Tyson began gaining a reputation for being a dynamic knockout artist. This consistency earned him his first title fight against former WBC heavyweight champion Trevor Berbick.

The fight ended rather quickly with a second-round technical knockout finish, making Mike Tyson the youngest ever heavyweight champion in boxing history.

Since that time, Mike Tyson has dominated the sport of the sweet science for more than a decade. Intimidating fighters with his brute strength, speed and accuracy, 'Iron' Mike would slice through his opponents like a hot knife through butter.

Although he did encounter mammoth losses against the likes of Buster Douglas, Evander Holyfield, and Lennox Lewis, the famed boxer will go down in the history books for his dominant reign as champion.

Currently, Mike Tyson is coming off of a split decision draw against middleweight great - Roy Jones Jr. Now, with sources confirming that he would face long-time rival Evander Holyfield late next month, anticipation is once again on the rise.

