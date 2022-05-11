Watch: Mike Tyson invites Nico Ali Walsh to meet his pet pigeons

Mike Tyson notably had a close friendship with the legendary Muhammad Ali. 'Iron Mike' met 'The Greatest' when he was on top of the world, and their friendship carried over for decades. It appears that the former heavyweight champion has now decided to start a friendship with Ali's grandson.

Nico Ali Walsh's grandfather made his legacy in the ring, and he's currently attempting to do the same thing. The 21-year-old already holds a 5-0 professional record and was last seen in action in April. Ali Walsh scored a knockout victory over Alejandro Ibarra.

Following the win, it seems that he'd been invited to meet with Tyson, with the legendary former Heavyweight Champion welcoming the young prospect into his house. During the visit, Tyson decided to have Ali Walsh meet his pigeons. The 55-year-old is a noted animal lover and has many birds.

Watch Mike Tyson show Nico Ali Walsh his pet pigeons below:

Mike Tyson discusses how a pigeon led to his first fight

Mike Tyson's love of pigeons led to his first ever fight as a child.

'Iron Mike' discussed the situation during an interview with Graham Bensinger. To nobody's surprise, the former Heavyweight Champion was also a big animal lover in his youth, and had a pet bird back when he was child.

One day, someone stole his bird and ended up killing it. As a result, Tyson ended up fighting the individual responsible. 'Iron Mike' wound up winning the fight, the first ever victory in a long line of them.

Recalling the story of the first time he got into a fight, Tyson said:

"I ran after him, 'Please give me my bird, please, please can I have my bird.' [He said] 'Oh you want your bird?' smacked me, 'You want this?' He ripped the bird's head off, hit me with the bird, threw blood on me, smacked me around. So my friends said, 'Mike, fight him, don't be afraid just fight him and if he beat you up, I'll help.' You know he never planned on jumping in if I got my butt kicked, I know that.I just fought, it's not like I was sensational. I was just flailing away, and I guess I hit him more than he hit me, so I won I guess."

Watch Mike Tyson discuss his first fight below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard