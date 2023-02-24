WATCH: Mike Tyson's excited reaction to Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury heated face-off

The upcoming Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight is one of the most highly anticipated bouts of the year. The two will enter the squared circle in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 26.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury came face-to-face at the recently held press conference for their fight. The press conference was attended by some of the most notable names in the sport like Tyson Fury, Devin Haney, Derek Chisora, and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Out of everybody present at the event, Tyson seemed to be the most excited. So much so that 'Iron Mike' got out of his seat during a heated face-off between Paul and Fury in an attempt to record the moment.

Watch Tyson's reaction below:

[📽️ @JakePaul]

It is worth noting that Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have been at odds for years now, and there have been multiple failed attempts to make the fight happen in the past. The fight had been announced twice previously but had to be canceled.

Jake Paul claims he will be disappointed if he doesn't knock out Tommy Fury

'The Problem Child' will be going up against the toughest test of his career so far in Tommy Fury. While Paul has faced experienced MMA fighters like Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, he hasn't quite faced a 'real boxer' like 'TNT'.

However, Jake Paul isn't worried about the challenge he has in front of him and believes he can knock out Tommy Fury in their clash on Sunday. During an interview with Ariel Helwani, 'The Problem Child' suggested that he would be disappointed if he doesn't stop 'TNT':

"Yes. Yes. 100 percent. This is a must knock out fight for me, personally, because I know I can do it. I would just be letting myself down. I'm going to win the fight, but if I don't knock him out, yeah, I'll definitely be p*ssed off because I know I'm capable of it. I just have to execute the game plan... I know I'm going to get that done."

Watch the interview below:

