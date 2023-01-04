WATCH: Mike Tyson shares wholesome moment with Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh

Mike Tyson invited Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh to visit his pigeon pen in May 2022 and taught the undefeated boxer how to hold pigeons.

Tyson and his love for pigeons has been documented pretty well over the years. The former heavyweight champion also frequently invites guests over to visit his pigeon loft and he did exactly the same with Muhammad Ali's grandson.

In a video shared by boxing journalist Michael Benson, the former heavyweight champion is seen coaching Walsh on how to handle pigeons and the two share a fun moment together.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @NicoAliX74] Mike Tyson invited Muhammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh to see his pigeons… Mike Tyson invited Muhammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh to see his pigeons…[🎥 @NicoAliX74] https://t.co/WP1ehswYBp

'Iron Mike' has always been quite vocal about how inspirational Muhammad Ali was in his life and, while the boxing great is no longer here, Tyson can certainly be a mentor figure for Ali's grandson. Walsh has had a great start to his pro-boxing career and currently holds an undefeated boxing record of 7-0. His last bout was against Billy Wagner back in October 2022.

It is worth noting that Nico Ali Walsh turned pro in August 2021 and still has a long road to go, and while replicating his grandfather's success might be a dream too big, it will be interesting to see if he can be anything like him.

Mike Tyson's first fight invloved pigeons

As mentioned earlier, Mike Tyson and his love for pigeons go years back. Interestingly, he got into his first fight because of his love for pigeons.

When Tyson was nearly eight or nine years old, someone stole one of his birds, which eventually led to his first physical encounter. 'Iron Mike' recalled the story during his interview with Graham Bensinger back in 2016. He said:

"I ran after him, 'Please give me my bird, please, please can I have my bird.' 'Oh you want your bird?' smacked me, 'You want this?' He ripped the bird's head off, hit me with the bird, threw blood on me, smacked me around. So my friends said, 'Mike, fight him, don't be afraid just fight him and if he beat you up, I'll help.' You know he never planned on jumping in if I got my butt kicked, I know that.I just fought, it's not like I was sensational. I was just flailing away, and I guess I hit him more than he hit me, so I won I guess."

Watch the interview below:

Poll : 0 votes