WATCH: Mike Tyson tries Saudi Folk dance using swords

Mike Tyson really enjoyed his time in Saudi Arabia over the weekend.

'Iron Mike' was a guest of honor in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last week. The country flew in several big names, including Derek Chisora, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, and more.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently signed with Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr FC, was in attendance as well.

The big names were flown in to help promote Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, slated for last Sunday. In that outing, 'TNT' sprung an upset, outboxing 'The Problem Child' across eight rounds en route to a decision victory. While Tyson and company enjoyed the fight, they also likely enjoyed their treatment in the country.

In Saudi Arabia, Mike Tyson and several of the aforementioned names had a ceremonial dinner. While there, 'Iron Mike' decided to get in on the fun and festivities. Those festivities included a Saudi Folk dance involving swords.

The former heavyweight champion stood up from his seat to participate in the traditional dance. While it's clear that Tyson wasn't fully sure what he was supposed to be doing, it still looked like he was having fun.

Watch Mike Tyson try a Saudi Folk dance with swords in the video below:

Mike Tyson makes an entrance with Badou Jack

During Sunday's Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury event, Mike Tyson had a big moment.

The co-main event on the card was Badou Jack heading up to cruiserweight to try and win a third championship against Ilunga Makabu. 'The Ripper' had won titles at light-heavyweight and super-middleweight and seemed to believe he could get another one.

In the end, Jack did wind up winning another championship with the 12th-round knockout. The early rounds saw the former champion land some big shots, but the tide changed in the fourth round with a big knockdown. From there, Jack never looked back. He would score another knockdown before closing the show with a flurry in the final round.

However, one of the highlights of the event came before the fight even began. For his entrance, Badou Jack walked out alongside Tyson, which generated a massive reaction from the crowd. Just proving once again that 'Iron Mike' is an icon no matter where on the planet.

After walking out with the legend, he then got a Tyson-esque finish. Not a bad night at the office for the two champions.

Watch Mike Tyson and Badou Jack's entrance in the video below:

RINGOFHIGHLIGHTS @ringofhighlight #MakabuJack | #PaulFury

Badou Jack [ @BadouJack ] walks out with Mike Tyson by his side | RING WALK HIGHLIGHT Badou Jack [@BadouJack] walks out with Mike Tyson by his side | RING WALK HIGHLIGHT 😤 #MakabuJack | #PaulFuryhttps://t.co/yOBMOMshdX

