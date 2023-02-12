WATCH: Newest Dallas Mavericks recruit Kyrie Irving gifts Floyd Mayweather his debut jersey

Floyd Mayweather was gifted Kyrie Irving's jersey just moments after the latter made his debut with the Dallas Mavericks.

'Money' is one of the greatest boxers to ever put on gloves, but he's also into a lot more than just combat sports. Today, Mayweather spends his time in retirement competing in exhibition matchups, investing in businesses, and watching sports.

Specifically, the former champion watches a lot of basketball. NBA fans have likely spotted Mayweather courtside at several games this year. He recently attended LeBron James' historic game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he became the league's leading all-time scorer.

As if Floyd Mayweather couldn't get enough of seeing historic moments in basketball history, he also attended Kyrie Irving's debut with the Dallas Mavericks. The former NBA champion is one of the greatest point guards in the league today.

However, his attitude and comments have drawn controversy in the past and driven a wedge between himself and the New York Nets. Irving signed with the team years ago alongside Kevin Durant with hopes of winning a title.

Instead, he was traded to the Mavericks earlier this month. Following his first game with the team, he had an embrace with Floyd Mayweather and gifted him his jersey.

Watch the video of the interaction below:

#NBATradeDeadline Kyrie Irving gives Floyd Mayweather his Mavericks debut jersey. Legend meet legend. Kyrie Irving gives Floyd Mayweather his Mavericks debut jersey. Legend meet legend. #NBATradeDeadline https://t.co/qtPVs9cVx3

Are Floyd Mayweather and Kyrie Irving friends?

Floyd Mayweather being courtside for Kyrie Irving's debut with Dallas isn't surprising.

The two men have been friends for a while. One of the basketball star's controversies in New York was his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Due to this, he was unable to play for the team for months.

Eventually, that requirement was lifted, and the basketball player was able to return to the team. However, he still dealt with months of talk and was blasted by fellow players and fans for not playing with the Nets.

However, Floyd Mayweather stood by Kyrie Irving during this time. The former champion released a video to Twitter where he stated that the vaccine was a personal decision and that it shouldn't impact his friend's ability to play.

In a video posted to social media, the boxer stated:

"I respect you for having some integrity and being your own man. A free mind makes his own choices and an enslaved mind follows the crowd. Stand for something or fall for anything. One man can lead a revolution to stand up and fight for what’s right... It’s crazy how people hate you for being a leader. I hope your actions encourage many others to stand up and say ‘enough is enough."

Floyd Mayweather @FloydMayweather Choice is defined as an act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities. America gave us the choice to take the vaccine or not take the vaccine. As time moves on, that choice is gradually being stripped from us. Choice is defined as an act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities. America gave us the choice to take the vaccine or not take the vaccine. As time moves on, that choice is gradually being stripped from us. https://t.co/7F6RsWaDkL

