Watch: When Eddy Reynoso advised Canelo Alvarez to stop hunting for the KO against 'too strong' Gennady Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez has fought some of the best fighters in the world. However, the biggest challenge of the Mexican's boxing career came when he fought the Kazakh monster Gennady Golovkin, twice.

In the second fight, Canelo Alvarez's trainer warned the Mexican champion to stop trying to knock Golovkin out.

The corner audio from the 11th round proved that Reynoso was aware of Gennady Golovkin's granite chin and superior physical strength.

His toughness proved to be too much for Canelo, as the current unified super-middleweight champion failed to secure his signature knockout.

Reynoso was heard saying:

"[Move your waist, don't risk it my son! Don't risk trading punches like dumb, Saul! Are you listening?...I don't want you to..you can't knock him out! Don't try to knock him out cabron! He's too strong!"

Watch the corner footage of the full fight below:

Reynoso's panic stemmed from the round before, when Canelo Alvarez ate a massive right hand from Golovkin, who supposedly rocked the Mexican champion.

Here's the punch from Golovkin in the 10th round:

Canelo Alvarez subsequently secured a majority decision victory over Golovkin after yet another controversial decision which was opposed by many boxing fans.

The first fight between the two middleweights was scored as a split-decision draw, even though all the statistics and numbers favored Gennady Golovkin.

'Triple G' was the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight champion of the world. He was undefeated before fighting Alvarez and, like the Mexican, currently has only one loss on his resume.

Canelo Alvarez stated that he was open to a trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin back in May

Canelo Alvarez spoke about a potential trilogy fight between himself and Gennady Golovkin.

However, the Mexican superstar, who just unified all the belts in the super-middleweight division, stated that Golovkin must move up a weight class for the trilogy fight to happen.

Canelo Alvarez spoke to ESPN about the match-up in a media scrum before fighting Billy Joe Saunders.

"The truth is, I'm open for anything," Alvarez said through an interpreter. "I've done a lot. I've fought a lot of good fighters, a lot of champions. I've beat him, and I think that everything else will leave the legacy of my career."

