WBC president discloses why Tyson Fury doesn't have a mandatory challenger yet

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has revealed why Tyson Fury does not have a mandatory challenger for his WBC heavyweight championship yet.

'The Gypsy King' is currently set to take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in October this year. It is worth noting that this is not a championship bout. Having defended his championship in December last year, there have been questions about Fury not defending his championship again.

Speaking of the same during an interview with Boxing Social, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman revealed that they wanted to book Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. to determine the mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury. However, that bout did not come to fruition. Moreover, Sulaiman also suggested that 'The Gypsy King' might end up facing Oleksandr Usyk after his fight against Francis Ngannou. He said:

"We took a definite position in ordering Wilder vs. Ruiz, for the mandatory position. That fight has not taken place, maybe not taking place, and why push any other mandatory that does not have the level of Tyson Fury that would impede the way for Fury to fight Usyk? We take the high road, we want to do the unified undisputed fight."

Catch Sulaiman's comments in the video below (3:27):

Tyson Fury claims Oleksandr Usyk has no personality

'The Gypsy King' was slated for a fight against Oleksandr Usyk earlier this year. Interestingly, there were active negotiations for the fight as well. However, the deal ultimately fell apart, and the hopes of an undisputed heavyweight championship bout crumbled.

While fans are still hoping to see the two enter the squared circle sometime in the future, Tyson Fury himself is not too keen on fighting Oleksandr Usyk. Speaking to TNT Boxing, 'The Gypsy King' had this to say about a potential fight against Usyk:

“Why would I want to fight him for no money? He’s got zero personality, he’s an ugly b*****d with gappy teeth and he’s half the size of me. If I beat him it’s, ‘Oh well, he beat a middleweight.' If he beats me, he beats the legendary Tyson Fury for no money… If you put Oleksandr Usyk in Morecambe in a leisure centre, he wouldn’t sell it out. I offered him 30% of a large bag and they said they want more. On what merit do you deserve more? I’m a superstar, you’re a nobody.”

Expand Tweet