WBC sends a deadline to Tyson Fury regarding his heavyweight championship status 

Tyson Fury has been sent a deadline by the WBC regarding his championship status. 'The Gypsy King' recently announced his retirement, once again, on his 34th birthday and vacated his Ring Magazine Heavyweight Title.

Post this, 'The Gypsy King' shared a video announcing his return to the boxing ring and challenging Derek Chisora for a trilogy bout. However, he was quick to retract his statements and announced his retirement once again.

In a recent statement released by WBC, the boxing organization revealed that they are in communication with Tyson Fury and his team to get some clarification about his future. They have also revealed that Fury has been given until August 26 for reaching a conclusive decision. WBC's statement read:

"The WBC has been in communication with Tyson Fury and his promoters regarding his status as champion. WBC has set Friday Aug 26th, as the last day to receive official written confirmation from them. Our organisation will not comment further until then."

Oleksandr Usyk's managers does not believe Tyson Fury has truly retired

'The Gypsy King' and his claims of retiring from the sport of boxing have not convinced everyone, especially Oleksandr Usyk's manager. While his future remains in doubt, Egis Klimas believes Fury will return to face the winner of Joshua vs. Usyk 2.

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are set to enter the squared circle later this weekend. The winner of the highly anticipated rematch has long been touted to face 'The Gypsy King' for the undisputed title.

During an interview with iFL TV, the manager of Oleksandr Usyk said that he'll believe that 'The Gypsy King' about his retirement when he'll vacate the WBC heavyweight strap. He said:

"I'm gonna believe it when I'm gonna see official announcement that belt [WBC Heavyweight Championship] is vacant. Until then, I'm not gonna believe that Fury is gonna retire... Well, hard to predict but anyway he is a very good entertainer. He is good for the promotion and he's gonna come back and fight the winner I think." [sic]

Watch Egis Klimas' interview with iFL TV below:

While fans would certainly love to see an undisputed matchup between Fury and the winner of Usyk vs. Joshua 2, we will have to wait until August 26 to get a bit of clarity on the situation.

