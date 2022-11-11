WBO curiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie has had some nice things to say about Jake Paul.

'The Problem Child' is coming off an impressive unanimous decision victory over Anderson Silva. While people would expect him to take some time off, Paul still managed to find some time to train while on vacation in Dubai.

Paul met up with Lawrence Okolie to train and the two even sparred. 'The Problem Child' has been subjected to a lot of criticism and isn't regarded as a "real" boxer by many. However, the British boxing world champion has suggested otherwise.

After putting in the work with Jake Paul, Lawrence Okolie claimed that 'The Problem Child' is better than most boxers. While suggesting that Paul gets hated because of his background, Okolie said:

"Jake Paul is better than most boxers. People just hate because of his background."

Take a look at Boxing Social's Instagram post below:

Jake Paul teases a potential boxing fight against Andrew Tate

'The Problem Child' recently confirmed that he is in discussions for a potential boxing matchup against controversial internet personality Andrew Tate. Paul last stepped into the ring in October when he took on MMA legend Anderson Silva.

Paul put on an impressive performance and went the distance with the MMA icon. He even dropped 'Spider' in the final round of the fight and walked away with a unanimous decision win to his name. After just over a week of fighting Anderson Silva, Paul has now teased a potential matchup against Andrew Tate.

'The Problem Child' took to Twitter to share a video of his face-off against 'Cobra' and said:

"Negotiations. @MostVpromotions"

Andrew Tate has been at the forefront of controversy this year. The former kickboxing world champion rose to fame earlier this year thanks to his rather controversial opinions.

'Cobra' was eventually 'cancelled' earlier this year due to a string of outlandish mysoginistic remarks which resulted in Twitter, Instagram and Facebook banning him.

Interestingly, Andrew Tate has been in public spats with influencers such as KSI and Logan Paul as well. However, recent developments with Jake Paul suggest he is closer than ever to making a return to fighting against 'The Problem Child'.

Poll : 0 votes