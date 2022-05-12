"We were d*cked around" - Kalle Sauerland  brutally honest about Kell Brook vs. Chris Eubank Jr. negotiations

Kell Brook recently announced his retirement from professional boxing with a record of 40-3, ending on a high with a knockout victory over longtime rival Amir Khan.

Following his victory, it was speculated that Brook would step into the ring with fellow British fighter Chris Eubank Jr. It was reported shortly after that the two were in negotiations. However, Brook's announcement put an end to the potential fight.

Eubank's promoter Kalle Sauerland recently wished Brook luck, but also lashed out at the negotiation process. During an interview with iFL TV, he said:

"I don't know why we were d*cked around for two months on weight clauses on a fight and then are told that the gentleman's retiring. I don't blame Kell for that... I don't want to talk too much about it."

Sauerland said that the two camps negotiated weight clauses before discussing money, which he found unusual. However, he wanted to be sure that he was not quoted as criticizing Brook, who he said he had a lot of respect for.

Check out the full interview below:

A look at Kell Brook's career

Kell Brook retired after an 18-year career in professional boxing. His final fight was on February 19, 2022, when he finally stepped into the ring with foe Amir Khan. Brook won the fight via TKO in the sixth round.

BOXXER @boxxer



Thanks for all the memories Kell



#BOXXER | #KellBrook As @specialkbrook retires from the sport. Relive THAT night in Manchester #KhanBrook Thanks for all the memories Kell As @specialkbrook retires from the sport. Relive THAT night in Manchester #KhanBrook 🤩Thanks for all the memories Kell 👏#BOXXER | #KellBrook https://t.co/7i2zrtZ2P2

Brook's losses all came at the tail-end of his career. His first defeat came against Gennadiy Golovkin in 2016. Later that same year, he lost to Errol Spence Jr., who knocked him out in the 11th round. In 2019, he challenged Terence Crawford for the WBO Welterweight Title, a bout that he also lost.

Before facing Golovkin, Brook was undefeated in 36 fights. His record includes wins over Shawn Porter, Matthew Hatton, and Vyacheslav Senchenko. He won the IBF Welterweight Title in his 2014 bout with Porter and claimed a number of regional and inter-continental titles throughout his career.

Steve Boxman @SteveBoxman



Here’s my favourite Kell Brook fight, his first battle with Carson Jones which earned him the IBF title shot.



#boxing Glad to hear that Kell Brook has decided to retire and it’s also good to hear that he wants to continue working in boxing.Here’s my favourite Kell Brook fight, his first battle with Carson Jones which earned him the IBF title shot. Glad to hear that Kell Brook has decided to retire and it’s also good to hear that he wants to continue working in boxing.Here’s my favourite Kell Brook fight, his first battle with Carson Jones which earned him the IBF title shot.#boxing https://t.co/nL8K5izxa8

Immediately after his bout with Khan, Kell Brook said that he would consider retiring from the sport, a decision that was recently confirmed.

Edited by Harvey Leonard