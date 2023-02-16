According to Tommy Fury's father, 'TNT' has been battering his sparring partners.

The British prospect is slated to return later this month on ESPN pay-per-view against Jake Paul. The two have been scheduled to collide on two prior occasions, with Fury withdrawing from both matchups due to various reasons.

Nonetheless, the Brit's clash with the YouTuber has turned into a family event. Fury has previously stated that he plans to have his father, John Fury, and his brother, Tyson Fury, in his corner on fight night. It's worth noting that both men have traded words with Paul in the past.

For his part, John Fury is currently the head coach of the cruiserweight prospect, and has seen him in many sparring sessions. In an interview with Daily Mail, the trainer revealed that his son has been battering sparring partners and is looking better than ever.

In fact, Tommy Fury reportedly broke the jaw of one of his training partners. Discussing his son's training, the coach stated:

“He’s been handling them very well. There have been a few visits to the hospital for the sparring partners but that’s boxing. He’s been doing them some damage. We’ve had a hairline fracture in the jaw and we’ve had a few knockdowns. We’ve had a few cold knockouts from Tommy. He’s been destroying his sparring partners. You can ask them. He knows who they are. They know whether Tommy is the real deal or not.”

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Betting Odds

Tommy Fury is currently the underdog for his clash with Jake Paul later this month.

The saga between 'TNT' and 'The Problem Child' has been a long process. They've been in talks to fight as far back as Paul's first fight with Tyron Woodley in August 2021, when Fury defeated Anthony Taylor on the undercard.

The pair were then scheduled to fight that December, with the Brit being tabbed as a solid betting favorite. However, two cancelations and victories over Anderson Silva and 'The Chosen One' later, Paul is now no longer the underdog.

According the most recent odds, Jake Paul is the -163 favorite for his return later this month. Meanwhile, Tommy Fury returns as the +130 underdog, showing how close the odds truly are.

If the Brit loses as the odds indicate, he's already indicated that he will retire. Meanwhile, Paul has been promised a WBC cruiserweight ranking with a victory.

