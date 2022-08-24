What did controversial kickboxer Andrew Tate have to say about Kylie Jenner?

Andrew Tate has been all over the internet lately, courtesy of his controversial views. His bizarre and sometimes incendiary take on things has made him one of the most famous names on the internet as of now.

While 'Cobra' mostly talks about masculinity, one of his most viral clips is where he talks about American media personality Kylie Jenner. Interestingly, Tate claimed to have no idea about the billionaire.

Andrew Tate appeared on the Full Send podcast. While discussing a variety of topics, 'Cobra' was asked about will he stick to his male supermacy stance if he ended up dating Kylie Jenner. Surprisingly, Tate went on to claim that he had no idea what Jenner looked like and even proceeded to ask if she was a "dude". He said:

"I'm new to being big on the internet, I really don't know what Kylie Jenner looks like. Wait is Kylie Jenner a dude? Is Kylie Jenner the dude? Is Kylie Jenner a guy?"

Watch Tate's appearance on the Full Send podcast below:

Jake Paul is eager to fight Andrew Tate

Tate's exponential rise to online fame has caught the eye of a lot of people, including Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' has suggested that he is willing to fight 'Cobra' in a boxing match.

During an appearance on TimboSugarShow, hosted by UFC star Sean O'Malley and his trainer Tim Welch, Jake Paul spoke about potentially entering the ring against the former kickboxing world champion.

'The Problem Child' acknowledged that fighting Tate will be like taking a step backwards in many ways as he aims to grow more in the pro-boxing space. While calling it a "potential fight," Jake Paul said:

"It's definitely a potential fight, but it sort of takes me a step backwards. It's more like a celebrity influencer, sort of fighting again. Even though he was a kickboxing world champion, people will make an argument 'he's not a boxer, he's been out of the ring, he's older now.' I would love to fight him for fun. But after my next fight."

Catch the interview in the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal