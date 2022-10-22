What did Dillian Whyte say about Deontay Wilder?

Dillian Whyte has come out with some strong words for former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. During a recent interview with Mail Sport, 'The Body Snatcher' called Wilder "the biggest fraud in all of sport," let alone boxing.

It is worth noting that Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte have a long-running feud. However, the two have not faced each other inside the boxing ring as of yet, and it is unlikely that they will anytime soon.

While nobody knows why the fight hasn't been made, Dillian Whyte has suggested that Wilder does not want to fight him:

"I heard that Wilder still doesn't want to fight me. He is the biggest fraud in all of sport, never mind boxing. He hasn't actually beaten anyone of note yet. He is just a cowardly con man!"

Check out White's statement below (via Michael Benson's Twitter):

Whyte further went on to claim that everything Deontay Wilder does is an act:

"This guy's an actor. Everything he does is an act. Even fake crying at the press conference the other day, I was just like, 'You just make me sick, you piece of s***.'"

Who will be Deontay Wilder's next opponent?

'The Bronze Bomber' returned to the boxing ring last weekend with an emphatic first-round knockout victory against Robert Helenius. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about his next fight.

At one point, it was suggested that Wilder might get to face Oleksandr Usyk following his fight against Robert Helenius. However, it looks like he won't get a chance to take on the Unified Heavyweight Champion straight away.

As revealed by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. could face each other in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator. The winner of the fight will then get an opportunity to take on the champion, who is currently Tyson Fury.

It is worth noting that Tyson Fury is set to take on Derek Chisora on December 3. If he wins against Chisora, 'The Gypsy King' will no doubt look to fight Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship.

