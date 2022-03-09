What is Floyd Mayweather's highest paid fight?

Floyd Mayweather is the biggest draw ever in boxing, who made a whopping $250,000,000 in his bout against Manny Pacquiao in 2015. That is the most anyone has ever made for a fight.

His second-highest payday came when he fought UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017. 'Money' earned a massive $100,000,000 for that contest.

Mayweather retired with an incredible professional record of 50-0, having fought against some of the best boxers of his generation.

In one of the most anticipated bouts in boxing history, Mayweather fought Pacquiao at the MGM Grand Arena in Nevada on May 2, 2015.

He entered the contest with an undefeated professional record of 47-0. 'Pacman', on the other hand, possessed a record of 57-5-2 at that point in time. The fight was a tame affair, with Pacquiao unable to find a home for his shots on an opponent with excellent defensive prowess.

br_betting @br_betting Mayweather and Pacquiao faced off five years ago today in Vegas 🥊



Floyd won by unanimous decision as a -210 favorite Mayweather and Pacquiao faced off five years ago today in Vegas 🥊Floyd won by unanimous decision as a -210 favorite https://t.co/QXZc12LT6o

Eventually, the judges scored the contest 116-112, 116-112, and 118-110 in favor of 'Money'. The fight recorded the highest revenue ever in the sport with total gross earnings of $960 million.

Many of Floyd Mayweather's early career fight purse details are not available. His disclosed earnings as a boxer is $807,954,000.

(Figures are taken from thesportsdaily.com. Actual numbers may vary.)

Who are the biggest names Floyd Mayweather fought in his career?

Floyd Mayweather faced some of the best boxers of his generation and beat all of them. Some of his opponents include current and future Hall of Famers, such as Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Shane Mosley, and Miguel Cotto. It's remarkable that he did not lose a fight in his professional career.

Watch this career highlight video of Mayweather Jr.:

Mayweather made his professional debut in 1996, with his last official fight taking place in 2017. As an amateur, he won a bronze medal at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996 in the featherweight category.

Since the McGregor fight, Mayweather has dabbled in exhibition bouts. He fought Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018 and YouTube star Logan Paul last July. According to Fox Sports Radio, 'Money' earned approximately $35 million for his exhibition fight against Paul.

The legendary pugilist is currently 45-years-old. Whether he puts on the boxing gloves again and returns to the squared circle remains to be seen.

