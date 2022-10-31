What did the president of WBC say about Jake Paul's win over Anderson Silva?

Jake Paul's recent win over MMA legend Anderson Silva has been applauded by many, including the president of WBC, Mauricio Sulaiman.

'The Problem Child' took on Anderson Silva in an eight-round matchup at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona this past weekend. While the fight proved to be Paul's toughest test so far, he was able to walk away with a unanimous decision victory to his name.

Jake Paul also extended his highlight reel by knocking down Anderson Silva with a vicious right hand in the final round of the fight. Following his win, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman took to Twitter to react to the fight and suggested that anybody who claims Paul is not a real fight is just a hater.

While applauding both Paul and Anderson Silva for a great show of sportsmanship, Mauricio Sulaiman said:

"After last night whoever says @jakepaul is not a legit fighter is simply bitter and a hater. Congratulations on a sensational & entertaining win and great show of sportsmanship #fairplay"

Take a look at Mauricio Sulaiman's tweet below:

Who will Jake Paul fight next?

'The Problem Child' is coming off an impressive victory over Anderson Silva. Interestingly, he has already set his eyes on his potential next opponents. Paul called out former UFC star Nate Diaz and boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez during the post-fight interview.

While a fight against Canelo Alvarez is extremely unlikely to happen anytime soon, Jake Paul could end up facing Nate Diaz next. It is worth noting that Diaz and his team got into a backstage scuffle with the 25 year old's team during the event.

Watch the video below:

While addressing the incident during a post-fight interview and calling out Nate Diaz in the process, Paul said:

"Anderson [Silva] is just the start baby. I want Nate Diaz, he is a b***h. He tried to come into my locker room, he tried to cause some sh*t and then he always leaves the f*****g arena. So Nate Diaz, stop being a b***h and fight me. And Canelo [Alvarez] you too. You too Canelo. You guys said, 'you can't beat... a striker, you can't beat a legend like Anderson Silva,' I just did it. So why can't I beat Canelo?"

Watch Paul's call-out below:

