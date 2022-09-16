What time does the Canelo Alvarez fight start? 

Boxing fans across the world will be treated to a highly anticipated trilogy clash between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17. The two are set to take center stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the undisputed super-middleweight title on the line.

The main card is scheduled to get underway at around 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PT and the ring walks for the main event are expected to start at around 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT. However, it is worth noting that the timings could change due to the length of the undercard bouts.

With that said, here's the the full fight card for the event below:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 - for Alvarez’s WBC/IBF/WBO/WBA Super Middleweight Titles

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez - for Rodriguez’s WBC Junior Bantamweight Title

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado - Super Middleweight

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway - Middleweight

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo - Super Middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza - Lightweight

Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina - Junior Welterweight

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley - Bantamweight

Roy Jones Jr. claims Gennadiy Golovkin looks more motivated than Canelo Alvarez

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. has claimed Gennadiy Golovkin looks "far more" motivated than Canelo Alvarez heading into their trilogy fight.

The two have fought on two previous occasions and both bouts were close. While their first bout ended in a draw in a fight that many felt the Kazakh did enough to win, their rematch was won by Alvarez via a majority decision.

With just a few days remaining until the fight, former multi-weight champion Roy Jones Jr. has suggested that motivation will be the key. While claiming that 'GGG' looks more motivated than Alvarez during an interview with FightHype, Jones Jr. said:

"Canelo is coming off a loss, and he didn't necessarily look eager in trying to even take part in trying to win it. So, that being said, who's the most highly motivated right now? Motivation is what keeps you in the fight, so who is the most motivated fighter?... To be honest with you, I think 'GGG' is far more motivated than Canelo is right now."

Watch the interview below:

