What did Uriah Hall say about Jake Paul?

Uriah Hall stated that Jake Paul "sucks" at boxing earlier this year.

'Prime Time' was one of the most electric fighters in the octagon during his time in the UFC. His unique skillset and memorable knockout wins cemented him as a fan favorite early into his career with the promotion.

The former middleweight contender retired from mixed martial arts following a loss to Andre Muniz earlier this year at UFC 276. Despite only hanging up his MMA gloves months ago, Hall seems ready to make an impact in another field.

Uriah Hall is set to make his boxing debut later this month against former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell. The former Pittsburgh Steelers player made his boxing debut earlier this year in an exhibition bout against Adrian Peterson, winning via knockout.

The fight is currently set to be one of the main co-features on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. The fight's announcement shocked many fans given the former MMA fighter's comments on 'The Problem Child' earlier this year.

At UFC 276 media day, Uriah Hall went off on the YouTuber-turned-boxer. He made it clear that he wasn't a fan of Paul, claiming that he "sucks" as an athlete:

"This motherf***** comes out there, says a couple [things] and I know what he’s doing. Let’s be honest, the guy sucks. He sucks. He really sucks and look who he’s picking... 'Cause we all know I would kill him. I would tell you bro, I will literally beat you with one hand. You don’t deserve my right hand. I’ll do it for free. That’s how confident I am.”

Watch Hall gives his take on Paul in the video below:

Would Jake Paul fight Uriah Hall?

Jake Paul has confirmed that he's interested in fighting Uriah Hall.

'The Problem Child' has made a career in combat sports out of boxing MMA fighters. Former UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley have both been knocked out by Paul, and they may not be the last ones.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is set to headline a Showtime pay-per-view this month against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. Currently, 'The Spider' is a slight betting favorite to win, making Paul an underdog for the first time in his career.

Ahead of his return, the YouTuber has stated that he's keeping a close eye on the fight between Le'Veon Bell and Uriah Hall. Both men have called out Paul in the past, and given the YouTuber's comments, the undercard bout will be a high-stakes affair on October 29.

