When did Canelo Alvarez start boxing?

Canelo Alvarez is one of the most highly-decorated boxers and widely regarded as the best super-middleweight on the planet. The Mexican superstar first laced a pair of gloves at the mere age of 13. He quickly rose through the amateur ranks and claimed a silver medal in the Junior Mexican National Championships in 2004. He later became the 2005 Junior Mexican National Boxing Champion. Amassing an amateur record of 44 wins and 2 losses, it seemed as though Canelo Alvarez was ready to take the next step.

When did Canelo Alvarez turn pro?

Unable to find worthy amateur opponents for Canelo, his trainers Chepo and Eddy Reynoso felt it was time for Alvarez to box professionally. Canelo turned professional at 15. The Mexican-native steamrolled his way through his first 13 opponents, most of them significantly more experienced than Canelo. This catapulted him into even greater recognition, earning him a much-revered spot on the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Shane Mosley undercard. Here, Canelo beat four-time Puerto Rican regional-level champion Jose Cotto by TKO in the ninth round.

On the 11th of February 2012, it was announced that Canelo would face Shane Mosley for the WBC light middleweight title. Alvarez secured a unanimous decision win after twelve rounds. Canelo Alvarez would then beat Josesito Lopez and Austin Trout before facing his biggest test yet, against the five-division world champion, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Canelo Alvarez. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images.

On the 14th of September 2013, Canelo Alvarez and Floyd Mayweather Jr. faced off with their respective belts on the line with 16,746 fans spectating. Canelo Alvarez was not ready for this level of skill and competition yet. Losing to Mayweather in a majority decision outcome, Alvarez ensured he would never lose again in the boxing ring.

🇲🇽 Hoy nos convertimos en leyenda. Somos 4 veces campeones mundiales.



🇺🇸 Today we became legends. We are 4 times world champions. 🏆🏆🏆🏆 #TeamCanelo pic.twitter.com/x0lAgckL6K — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 3, 2019

Canelo Alvarez is currently on a six-fight win streak, beating some of the biggest names in the business like Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs. His controversial move to light-heavyweight also proved to be a successful venture after he knocked out Sergey Kovalev in November 2019.

"Todos quieren una pieza de Canelo, pero no se las voy a dar". ➡️ En camino a la unificación de las 168 lb⚖️ #CaneloYildirim pic.twitter.com/8BcJuIdUgP — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) February 28, 2021

Canelo Alvarez most recently fought against Avni Yildirim, beating the Turkish boxer to retain his WBA, The Ring and WBC super-middleweight titles. He is scheduled to face British boxer Billy Joe Saunders on 8th May 2021, as he continues his plan to unify all four super-middleweight titles.