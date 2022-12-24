While giving an interview as part of the Fury vs. Whyte promotions, Dillian Whyte (29-3) did not recognize John Fury standing next to him. The hilarious moment was caught on camera post the face-off between ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Body Snatcher’ at BOXPARK, Wembley.

Whyte was doing the media rounds for the fight when he was asked to give an interview. He thought the person to his right was famed British boxing commentator Steve Bunce. After finding out that it was in fact his opponent’s father, Whyte said:

“Oh, I thought it was Steve Bunce!”

The interviewer then asked John Fury if he wanted to ask Whyte any questions. Fury replied:

“Listen, they behaved like gentlemen out there, I’m sure he’s coming to bring it, he’s in good shape, 253 [pounds]. What more can you say? He’s a big enough dude but let’s see, he’s up against an extraordinary foe, Tyson Fury, my son. He’s got it to do, he knows that. But listen the boys have got history, they’ve been gentlemen about it. What more can I say? Good luck to both men."

Whyte, seemingly unfazed by the comments, responded:

“Yeah of course he’s gonna back his son. Me and Tyson have always been cool y’know? But I’m ready for a f***ing war, I’m ready to go, he’s ready to go, it’s going to be a good fight.”

Check out the full video below:

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

After the blockbuster trilogy with Deontay Wilder was settled, 'The Gypsy King' was ordered to defend his WBC belt against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte.

Whyte faced Alexander Povetkin in a rematch for the interim WBC title, making the fight a title eliminator. Whyte won by TKO in the fourth round and was now set to face the champion.

The two heavyweights faced off on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Wembley Stadium in London, England with 100,000 in attendance.

Whyte came out in a mix of an orthodox and southpaw stance, while Tyson Fury showcased slick boxing, constant jabs and quick footwork. Whyte often tried to swarm the Manchester-born heavyweight and engage him in a clinch but was left frustrated by the champion's jab-and-move style.

TKO of Dillian Whyte - Heavyweight fight

After the fifth round, ‘The Gypsy King’ started to add power punches at the end of his combos that left Whyte visibly disoriented. Whyte tried his best to close the distance and land some shots of his own, but that task seemed far too great.

'The Gypsy King' then landed a lethal uppercut in Round 6 and pushed Dillian Whyte away when 'The Body Snatcher' was left stunned and leaned forward on the champion.

Whyte fell to the canvas, and the referee waived off the fight, deeming the challenger unfit to continue.

Check out the fight highlights below:

