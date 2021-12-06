When Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard was shot in a drive-by while protecting the legendary boxer

Gregor LaRosa, a bodyguard to Floyd Mayweather, was shot in the leg after a gunman opened fire on the retired boxer's convoy. When it was traveling through Atlanta, back in 2018.

The incident occurred when the boxer's escorts arrived at an intersection in Atlanta on their way to the InterContinental Hotel in the city's Buckhead neighborhood.

LaRosa was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his wound and was released the same day. As reported by The Sun, Mayweather was not in the car that was targeted by the gunman.

A vehicle approached the SUVs at the intersection, and a gunman inside opened fire, striking LaRosa in the lower leg. The driver of the vehicle LaRosa was in immediately drove her to a hospital.

Police also confirmed that the shooting was not random and that it was a pre-planned attack aimed at Floyd Mayweather.

After the incident, La Rosa stated that he grew closer to Mayweather over time. While his relationship with the boxing legend did not change immediately, he believes the two of them have an unspoken connection.

La Rosa talks about Floyd Mayweather, calls him a 'big kid and comedian'

Floyd Mayweather is one of sport's most divisive figures. His fans adore him for his unwavering confidence, brash demeanor, flashy fashion sense, and, of course, his dominance in the ring. While his detractors dislike him for the same reasons.

But there's another side to Mayweather that few people, including La Rosa, get to see. Away from the cameras, La Rosa remarked that the great boxer is simply a good time to be with.

"Floyd is like a big kid and comedian!" La Rosa shared. "He really makes his team feel like family and not employees although we work for him. He loves to play dominoes and have fun together as a team. He’s very funny and a jokester. He’s truly a pleasure to be around and he’s very hands on with everyone. He’s never talked down nor yelled at me in the seven plus years I’ve worked for him. He definitely shows respect to his team and he’s great and loyal to me as I am to him. Floyd’s also very encouraging and motivating to those around him. He’s very genuine, extremely loyal and one of my very best friends I can always count on. But, when it’s time for business. It’s game time!"

Love him or loathe him, it's apparent that Mayweather understands how to look after those closest to him. It's no wonder that La Rosa and the rest of the TMT Security Team stick by their renowned boss through thick and thin.

Edited by Josh Evanoff