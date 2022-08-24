When Floyd Mayweather said training with him could have prevented Anthony Joshua from losing against Oleksandr Usyk - "I told him in the beginning when he was undefeated"

Boxing Icon Floyd Mayweather kept it real with Anthony Joshua by telling him that he needed to switch trainers. In a December 2021 interview, 'Money' talked about how training with him could've prevented 'AJ's recent defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.

Moreover, Mayweather claimed to have offered Joshua an opportunity to train with him prior to his defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019. While suggesting that a great amateur coach doesn't always transition into a great professional coach, 'Money' stated:

"Anthony Joshua, I told him from the beginning. From the beginning I told him, he can come and I can teach him some pointers. Because a lot of times, this is just my take, the same coach you had as an amateur doesn't always make him a great professional coach." [sic]

He added:

"I told him in the beginning when he was undefeated, 'You've got some things you still gotta tweak because if you don't, you may come up short'."

Watch Mayweather's full interview below:

It is worth noting that following his first defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua brought in Robert Garcia as his head coach. However, Joshua's attempt to avenge his first loss to Usyk also ended up failing with the new trainer. He lost to 'The Cat' yet again via a split decision this past weekend.

Adrien Broner thinks he can make $100 million from fighting Floyd Mayweather

Former multi-division champion Adrien Broner firmly believes he can bag a big payday from a potential fight against Floyd Mayweather. 'The Problem' has been keen on fighting his former mentor 'Money' for a while now.

During his appearance on Cigar Talk, Adrien Broner talked about how an exhibition bout against Mayweather could see them both make $100 million each. He stated:

“We only have to do ten rounds and we both gonna get 100 plus million for it and we ain’t never got to box again. Why didn’t it happen? It’s so easy. This is a lay up fight. This is the most money you ever gonna make in your career. I don’t care if it’s a real fight or an exhibition. We can do an exhibition, 10 rounds, and the whole world is gonna watch it.”

Watch the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal