Throwback to when Floyd Mayweather wore a Manchester United jersey to his press conference against Manchester City fan Ricky Hatton

Floyd Mayweather vs. Ricky Hatton was dubbed 'Undefeated'. A fight between two unbeaten boxing prospects at the top of their game. Hatton was dubbed as the man who would give 'Pretty Boy' his first loss. During the UK leg of the press conference, thousands of fans came to watch the press conference in support of their national hero.
The crowd was very hostile towards Mayweather, who was greeted with chants of "who are ya." The American initially wore a black t-shirt and a jacket but quickly changed into a Manchester United jersey, the rivals of Hatton's favorite team Manchester City. United and City have a fierce rivalry on the pitch, and when they play against each other, it's famously called the Manchester derby.
That single game decides who gets the bragging rights to say whether Manchester is blue (Manchester City's colors) or Red (United's colors). The crowd was not a big fan of the move and booed him ferociously. Adam Smith from Sky Sports was tasked with interviewing 'Pretty Boy'.
He welcomed the American to the "Lion's Den," to which Floyd Mayweather replied:
"Welcome to the lion's den? I am the lion, I am the lion. I am the king of the jungle, this is called Manchester Mayweather."
Smith then asked the American what he thought of the hostile crowd, to which Mayweather replied saying:
"I ain't scared of nothing. I love Manchester."
The bout was one of the biggest fights at the time in front of a sold-out crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Fans and boxing pundits expected the Brit to give Mayweather a run for his money, but it was far from what happened.
Ricky Hatton revealed how the loss to Floyd Mayweather affected him
On December 8, 2007, a sold-out crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena gathered to watch two of the best boxers of the time fight each other with their unbeaten record and world titles on the line. The fight started well for Hatton, who gave Floyd Mayweather a hard time.
However, as the fight wore on, the American started taking control. Floyd Mayweather put an end to the contest with a dramatic knockout in the tenth round that saw Hatton's body fold and lay lifeless on the canvas.
In an interview on the Anything Goes with James English podcast, Ricky Hatton spoke about what the loss did to him:
“I told all these fans I was going to go over there and do it, and I didn’t. I felt so down and I couldn’t leave the house, I was embarrassed. I had sportsman’s dinners booked, some appearances, this and that, I didn’t want to do any of them - so I cancelled them all.”
The Brit was embarrassed that he could not back up all the talking he had done before the fight and felt like he had let his country down. Despite this, he continued fighting and defended his titles against Juan Lazcano and Paulie Malignaggi.