3 times Floyd Mayweather fans came away dissatisfied after watching him fight

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather is one of the biggest pay-per-view stars of all time. Those paying to watch Money's high-profile fights expect them to all be barn-burners. However, action-packed back-and-forth fights are a rarity in not just boxing but every combat sport.

Floyd Mayweather was never really a bonafide knockout artist or had a fan-friendly fighting style. In fact, the last non-controversial knockout of Mayweather's boxing career came against Ricky Hatton over 13 years ago.

Despite that, Floyd Mayweather has displayed an unparalleled defensive ability along with technical boxing, which has justified paying to watch his fights. There have been times, though, when the 44-year-old simply could not give boxing fans their money's worth.

We look at three times Floyd Mayweather's fans came away disappointed after watching his fights.

#3 Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is one of the most polarizing figures in the combat sports world. As big of a star as The Notorious is, there are many who are not fans of the Irishman's antics and his brash persona.

When Floyd Mayweather was booked to fight Conor McGregor in a crossover boxing match in 2017, it was only natural for a large number of boxing and MMA fans to rally behind Mayweather.

Many fight fans expected Money to dominate the Irishman and shut him up for good. Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor via TKO in the tenth round. However, the victory was not a cakewalk for the boxing great.

Even in defeat, Conor McGregor's performance against Floyd Mayweather was nothing short of impressive and it only raised the former UFC champ's stock. To add insult to the injury, Floyd Mayweather later admitted to carrying Conor McGregor through the fight to make it more competitive!

#2 Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao

When it was first announced in 2009, Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao was the fight that could bring a dead fight fan back to life. However, as has become the norm with all high-profile boxing matches over the last decade or so, it took six years for Mayweather and Pacquiao to face each other.

Mayweather walked away with a comfortable decision win on all three judges' scorecards in the fight, which took play in May of 2015. The fight simply lacked any entertainment value to most fight fans. Mayweather kept Pacquiao at the end of his jab, forcing Pacquiao to miss power shots for the entire fight.

As we have seen so many times in MMA, great fights are not always fought by great fighters. Mayweather vs Pacquiao failed to satisfy boxing fans after years of buildup.

Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather says he will give Errol Spence a few tips on how to beat Manny Pacquiao in their welterweight title fight. https://t.co/SEuXIvRNFo — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) June 9, 2021

#1 Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Honestly, it was never really a good idea to expect too much out of Floyd Mayweather's bizarre boxing exhibition against Logan Paul. Mayweather was a massive favorite heading into the fight due to the massive skill gap between the two. Money, however, started cautiously and was wary of Logan Paul's power.

Both men went the distance amid boos from a disappointed crowd. Paul provided many opportunities for Mayweather to knock him out, but Money simply looked reluctant to capitalize.

While a boring fight would be seen as both fighters' fault under normal circumstances, Logan Paul did what a lesser skilled and bigger man was expected to do in a situation like this. He kept winging arm punches, hoping for them to land while clinching for most of the fight. Floyd Mayweather was solely responsible for disappointing boxing fans in his most recent outing.

