"A good large percentage would like to see you knock his block off" - When Joe Rogan expressed his eagerness to see Mike Tyson fight Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is a potential fight that many fans have expressed their interest in. Paul is currently preparing for his quickly approaching matchup against Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6. The American YouTube sensation will be facing a traditional active boxer for the first time in his career.

So far, 'The Problem Child' has faced former MMA fighters, athletes and YouTubers. Despite moving away from fighting retired athletes, he may be tempted to face former champion Mike Tyson in the future.

Podcast phenomenon Joe Rogan has expressed his enthusiasm to see the matchup one day. While Rogan was a guest on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, he spoke about 'Iron Mike' facing Paul:

"Culturally, you versus Jake Paul... Like this young YouTuber takes on one of the greatest heavyweight champions that ever lived. Do you know how crazy it is, if he's willing to do it?... He's a lovely guy. His brother is great too, Logan's a really nice guy. But my point is, that fight would be gigantic!"

Rogan added:

"A good large percentage [of people] would like to see you knock his block off... No disrepect to Jake but this is how he sells things, he knows what he's doing. The kid is a genius, he is a genius. And he can f***** fight."

Will Mike Tyson have any more exhibition fights?

The former 'Baddest Man on the Planet' has remained in good physical shape since his exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020. The 56-year-old has continued to train despite being retired.

It is unclear if the former champion will return to the ring for another exhibition fight due to his focus being set on his cannabis business and his podcast. However, there has been interest in a potential return to the ring against Lennox Lewis or Evander Holyfield.

Holyfield also returned to the squared circle for an exhibition bout last year but was brutally knocked out by Vito Belfort. It seems very unlikely that the 59-year-old will make another return.

Lewis, however, hasn't shut down any rumors of a return against 'Iron Mike', so that may be a possible matchup in the future.

